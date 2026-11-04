Karnataka bus fares hiked by up to 9; BMTC, Vayu Vajra services to cost more

Karnataka has increased fares across its state-run bus services by up to ₹9 in view of rising diesel prices, transport minister Byrathi Suresh said on Wednesday.

Defending the hike, the transport minister Byrathi Sureshsaid Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra had also increased bus fares. (PTI)

The revised rates will come into effect from Wednesday midnight.

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In Bengaluru, the minimum fare for city bus services has increased from ₹6 to ₹10, while the maximum fare for BMTC buses has risen from ₹35 to ₹45. The maximum fare for AC Vajra buses has been raised from ₹75 to ₹90, news agency PTI reported

The maximum fare for Vayu Vajra services connecting Bengaluru to the airport has also increased from ₹405 to ₹425.

Suresh said KSRTC's luxury fares, including Rajahamsa and AC buses, were set based on competitive market prices.

Defending the hike, the minister said Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra had also increased bus fares.

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{{^usCountry}} "Profit is not our motive; we hiked bus fares to save institutions like the KSRTC, BMTC," he said. 12% Metro fare hike every three years? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Profit is not our motive; we hiked bus fares to save institutions like the KSRTC, BMTC," he said. 12% Metro fare hike every three years? {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Bengaluru Metro fares, which were increased by an average of 51.55% in February 2025, could see further revisions under a different mechanism proposed in the revised detailed project report (DPR) for Phase 3A, Deccan Herald reported.

The DPR projects a 12% fare hike every three years, against the annual revision mechanism recommended by the first Fare Fixation Committee (FFC), which capped the increase at 5% or the rise linked to operating and maintenance costs, whichever is lower.

Under the DPR's projections, the minimum fare could rise from ₹10 to ₹14 and the maximum from ₹90 to ₹126 by 2033, when Phase 3A is expected to be completed, the report added.

Tamil Nadu revises auto-rickshaw fares

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Separately, the Tamil Nadu government recently notified a revised fare structure for contract carriage auto-rickshaws operating in Chennai and other parts of the state.

Under the new rates, the minimum fare will be ₹50 for the first 1.8 km, with an additional ₹25 charged for every kilometre beyond that distance.

The notification, dated October 27, directs the State Transport Authority and the respective Regional Transport Authorities to fix the revised fares in their jurisdictions. The order was issued under Section 67(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, according to the notification shared by news agency ANI.

The revised structure also provides for a waiting charge of ₹1 per minute. Passengers travelling between 10 pm and will be charged 1.5 times the regular fare. Separate rates have also been specified for journeys through ghat areas.

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(With inputs from agencies)