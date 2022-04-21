Karnataka cabinet gives its nod to name Shivamogga airport after Yediyurappa

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the state cabinet had given its nod to the name Shivamogga airport after his predecessor BS Yediyurappa.

“The Shivamogga airport under construction would be named after former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. The state cabinet has decided in this regard,” Bommai said.

The airport, developed under the Union government Udaan programme, is expected to be ready by December and will increase air connectivity to the Malnad region, which currently has to depend on either Mangaluru or Bengaluru for air travel.

Bommai said that the proposal to name the airport after Yediyurappa would be sent to the Union civil aviation ministry and necessary orders would be followed after securing requisite permissions.

Yediyurappa, the 79-year-old leader of the BJP in Karnataka, has been sworn in as chief minister on a record four occasions but has never fully completed a full term. He was asked to step down twice as he could not muster a majority and the remaining times on account of corruption charges.

The airport would have the second-longest runway at 3,299 meters, only second to its counterpart in Bengaluru.

“He had drawn up the plans way back in 2006-07 and the real work was started in 2020. Yedyurappa has brought many infrastructure projects to Shivamogga including the airport. It would become one of Karnataka’s proud airports,” Bommai said.