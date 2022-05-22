Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Karnataka CM Bommai thanks PM Modi and Sitharaman for fuel price cut
india news

Karnataka CM Bommai thanks PM Modi and Sitharaman for fuel price cut

“Price of petrol to reduce by ₹9.5/litre & diesel by ₹7/litre. I thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji on behalf of Karnataka for reducing central excise duty by ₹8/litre on petrol & ₹6/litre on diesel & FM @nsitharaman Ji for a subsidy of ₹ 200 per gas cylinder,” Karnataka chief minister Bommai tweeted.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for reducing the petrol and diesel prices. (PTI)
Published on May 22, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for reducing the petrol and diesel prices.

In a set of tweets, Bommai said the subsidy up to 12 cylinders on cooking gas will be a boon for women.

“Price of petrol to reduce by 9.5/litre & diesel by 7/litre. I thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji on behalf of Karnataka for reducing central excise duty by 8/litre on petrol & 6/litre on diesel & FM @nsitharaman Ji for a subsidy of 200 per gas cylinder,” Bommai tweeted.

The subsidy will be given up to 12 cylinders to over nine crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Bommai said adding, this measure will be a huge boon to our women folk. “Our government is ‘of the people’ & ‘for the people’,” Bommai said on Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP