Karnataka CM Bommai thanks PM Modi and Sitharaman for fuel price cut

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for reducing the petrol and diesel prices.

In a set of tweets, Bommai said the subsidy up to 12 cylinders on cooking gas will be a boon for women.

“Price of petrol to reduce by ₹9.5/litre & diesel by ₹7/litre. I thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji on behalf of Karnataka for reducing central excise duty by ₹8/litre on petrol & ₹6/litre on diesel & FM @nsitharaman Ji for a subsidy of ₹ 200 per gas cylinder,” Bommai tweeted.

The subsidy will be given up to 12 cylinders to over nine crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Bommai said adding, this measure will be a huge boon to our women folk. “Our government is ‘of the people’ & ‘for the people’,” Bommai said on Twitter