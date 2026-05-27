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Karnataka ‘confusion’ to be cleared tomorrow: Minister amid CM Siddaramaiah's resignation buzz

Reports suggest chief minister Siddaramaiah may be all set to vacate the post, but there is no clarity on whether Shivakumar or someone else would succeed him.

Updated on: May 27, 2026 11:42 am IST
Written by Poorva Joshi
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Amid mounting speculation over what happens next to the Congress leadership in Karnataka, state minister G Parameshwara shared a big update, saying the confusion would be cleared by Thursday, May 28.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar leave after attending a party meeting at Indira Bhavan, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(ANI)

Buzz of a power tussle is a recurring subject in Karnataka's politics ever since the Congress won the elections in 2023. Reports suggest chief minister Siddaramaiah may be all set to vacate the post, but there is no clarity on who would succeed him. Follow live updates on Karnataka leadership change buzz here.

The rumours were fueled afresh on Tuesday as Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar arrived in Delhi and met top Congress leadership in the city. Sharing an update on what transpired in the meeting, Parameshwara told the media: “No one knows what was discussed inside. We have no information yet.”

‘Confusion to be cleared tomorrow’

There is no official clarification from Congress on what is going in Karnataka, and who would replace Siddaramaiah if he quits the CM post.

Siddaramaiah ‘pushed’ to quit post?

As stated in an earlier HT report, the Congress high command seems to be pushing Siddaramaiah to step aside but he was weighing his options. Siddaramaiah is reluctant to hand over his post to his deputy DK Shivakumar, but was told by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge that the decision of who would assume the role was not the chief minister's to make.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah has invited DK Shivakumar for a breakfast meeting on May 28, in a rerun of the politics that unfolded in November 2025 when a similar leadership change buzz had emerged. The development was confirmed by Parameshwar in his interaction with reporters today. He also said he would be meeting Siddaramaiah this afternoon.

 
siddaramaiah congress shivakumar mallikarjun kharge
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