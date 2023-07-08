Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah warns of stringent actions over moral policing

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, on Friday, warned of stringent action against those indulging in moral policing and spreading fake news on social media. The chief minister made the statement while presenting the first Budget of the state government. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah presents the first state Budget of his government in Assembly, in Bengaluru on Friday. (PTI)

Stressing that the Congress government would give utmost importance to the maintenance of law and order in the state, Siddaramaiah said, “Stringent action will be taken against those who harass people in the name of moral policing, spread fake news through social media and disturb social harmony. Our government will take all measures to ensure law and order, restore peace and communal harmony in the society.”

During their first meeting with the top leadership of the Karnataka police, on May 23, chief minister Siddaramaiah along with his deputy DK Shivakumar had directed the police to create a hassle-free environment for the public. “There will be no moral policing anymore. We will put an end to this,” Siddaramaiah told media after the meeting.

On June 13, the new anti-communal wing of the Karnataka police began operations in the Mangaluru police commissionerate limits. The development came after Dr G Parameshwara, on June 6, announced that an anti-communal wing would be constituted to keep a check on the incidents of moral policing being reported in the region.“In Dakshina Kannada, particularly in Mangaluru, a lot of so-called moral policing is happening. People are fed-up with it. Some people are trying to create this in a big way. So, we want to stop this moral policing at once and take whatever necessary steps, so that this is not repeated,” Parameshwara had said.

Last month, Siddaramaiah had also directed police officials to crackdown against fake news mechanisms in the state and take strict action on those who spread the misinformation on social media.

