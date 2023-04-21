Amid assets case, EC accepts Shivakumar’s nomination papers

The Election Commission on Friday accepted the nomination papers of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, who is facing probe by various central agencies in multiple cases, from Kanakapura constituency for the May 10 assembly elections, Congress party functionaries said on Friday. The Election Commission on Friday accepted the nomination papers of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar. (ANI)

On Thursday, Shivakumar’s brother and Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh had filed his nomination papers from the seat, as a “precautionary measure”, alleging “conspiracies” by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Shivakumar, an aspirant for the chief minister’s post, has won from Kanakapura in the last three state elections. The ruling BJP has fielded senior minister and prominent Vokkaliga face R Ashoka from this seat for the elections.

The acceptance of the nomination papers came as the 60-year-old state Congress chief lashed out at the BJP for giving sanction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a disproportionate assets case.

Shivakumar is already facing inquiries by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (I-T) department in connection with alleged money laundering and tax evasion cases.

On Thursday, a single bench of Karnataka high court dismissed Shivakumar’s petition, challenging the sanction to CBI. He said he will approach a division bench of the high court.

“The vindictive BJP government has given permission for a CBI inquiry,” Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru.

He claimed that the government did not take the speaker’s consent before giving the sanction nor did it take note of advocate general’s purported remark that his was not a case fit for a CBI probe.

He said the Lokayukta or anti-corruption bureau could have investigated the matter. “In order to torture me, the government has recommended it to CBI. So, I have appealed to the court,” he said.

“I will approach the courts. I will fight till the last breath. I believe in a court of law. I still believe they have done an injustice. Everything is transparent,” he added.

“I believe in people’s court, they (BJP) are trying to use various agencies… I am very cautious on every move. I’m also a political animal,” Shivakumar said.

The Congress leader said that despite having all his papers in order, he had been served notices by the I-T department and accused the central agencies of “harassing” him.

According to his poll affidavit, Shivakumar has 19 criminal cases pending against him. Of these, 10 are related to protest marches carried out by him and the Congress, four are related to alleged tax evasions, two for alleged money laundering and one bribery case.

The remaining two are filed by CBI and Lokayukta in connection with alleged disproportionate assets.

BJP seeks action against Shivakumar

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday shot off a letter to the election commission, demanding “appropriate action” against Congress candidate DK Shivakumar for allegedly stating on “record” that the Karnataka Pradesh Congress committee has collected money from ticket aspirants of the Congress party for the May 10 election.

The letter signed by Shobha Karandlaje, the state election management committee convenor, says Sivakumar’s statement about collecting money is “bribery” under the provisions of Indian penal code and a “great violation” of the election laws and model code of conduct.

Seeking the rejection of all Form Bs that are issued to candidates fighting on a Congress ticket, the BJP has said, “It has been circulated in the media that the party by this way has mobilised nearly Rs.23 crore from 1350 ticket aspirants who have applied for tickets.”

Citing the provisions of the Indian penal code section 171B, that define graft and the provisions of the RP Act, the letter says, “It is crystal clear that the candidate is also included in the reference of electoral right. Therefore, the candidates who have paid bribe and is also liable to be disqualified from the upcoming electoral process.”

Accusing the party of interfering in the free exercise of electoral rights, the BJP has stated that even the issuance of B forms and giving tickets to the aspirants after taking money is “illegal and tainted.”

On Thursday congress MP from Bangalore rural DK suresh filed papers from the Kanakapura segment from where DK Shivakumar had earlier filed his nominations. DK Suresh is Shivakumar’s brother. The nomination was filed as a backup in the event of ShivKumar‘s nomination getting rejected.

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday dismissed a petition by Shivkumar challenging the sanction of the government in Karnataka to the CBI to prosecute him in a disproportionate assets case. Shivakumar called the BJP’s action as vindictive.