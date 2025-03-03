Karnataka Congress MLA claims Rashmika Mandanna disregarded Kannada: ‘Should be taught a lesson’

Karnataka Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga on Monday alleged that actress Rashmika Mandanna has “disregarded” Kannada and refused an invitation from their government to attend an International Film Festival in Bengaluru. He further said that she “should be taught a lesson” Born in Coorg, Karnataka, Rashmika Mandanna entered the film industry through Kannada films but gained widespread fame through Telugu cinema. (AFP)

"Rashmika Mandanna, who started her career with the Kannada movie Kirik Party in Karnataka, refused to attend the International Film Festival last year when we invited her. She said, 'I have my house in Hyderabad, I don't know where Karnataka is, and I don't have time. I can't come.' One of our legislator friends visited her house 10-12 times to invite her, but she refused and even disregarded Kannada, despite growing up in the industry here. Shouldn't we teach them a lesson?” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The BJP swiftly responded, criticising the Congress for objecting to the actor's recent remarks during Chhaava promotions. The party also stated that MLA Ravikumar Gowda must uphold the Constitution at all times.

Reacting to the Congress leader’s claims, BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar wrote, "You can never separate goon from Rahul Congressman. This pompous overblown #Karnataka MLA from constitution waving @RahulGandhi's party, wants to 'teach a lesson' to an actress. I want to tell @DKShivakumar and @siddaramaiah to read up constitution - every citizen including actress hv rights and dont forget ur goon MPA has obligations to respect law and rights of citizens If he wants a 'lesson' in constitution, I/we will be happy to 'teach' this goon - free of charge - anytime, anyplace Call me! #KnowTheTruth #TruthAboutCorruptCong."

Rashmika slammed for her ‘I’m from Hyderabad' remark

Rashmika Mandanna's recent remark about being from Hyderabad at an event has stirred controversy, drawing objections from several pro-Kannada groups. They initiated a campaign against her, arguing that despite beginning her film career in Kannada cinema, she is now making statements that they perceive as disrespectful toward the language.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike President T A Narayan Gowda also weighed in on the matter, issuing a warning to Rashmika.

Born in Coorg, Karnataka, Rashmika entered the film industry through Kannada films but gained widespread fame through Telugu cinema. Over the years, some of her Kannada fans have accused her of "disowning" her roots, and a recent video of her referring to Hyderabad as her home has further intensified the backlash.

The viral clip, taken from a pre-release event for her film Chhaava last month, shows Rashmika addressing the audience on stage, saying, “Because I'm from Hyderabad, and I have come alone and today I hope I am a part of all of your family.”

Many social media users commented that Rashmika has made similar remarks in the past.

Rashmika was born to Kodava Hindu parents in Virajpet, a town in Karnataka. She was raised in Coorg and made her acting debut in 2016 with Kirik Party, a Kannada film. She gained further recognition with Chamak in 2017.

In 2018, she transitioned to Telugu cinema with Chalo and went on to star in successful films such as Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, and Sarileru Neekevvaru.

