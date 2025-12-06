Karnataka Congress worker killed after fight between two groups on banner in Chikkamagaluru

A Congress worker was allegedly murdered in a clash between two groups in this district, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday night at Sakharayapatna in Kadur taluk, police added.(Pexel)

The deceased, identified as Ganesh Gowda (38), was a member of the gram panchayat, police said.

According to them, a fight broke out between two groups over a banner near a mutt at around 9.30 pm. Several members from both groups sustained serious head injuries and were admitted to Chikkamagaluru district hospital.

Police said that before the murder, the same groups had clashed near a bar in Sakharayapatna. About half an hour after that altercation, the attack occurred near the mutt.

A case has been registered at Sakharayapatna police station in connection with the incident.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Home Minister G Parameshwara said the investigation would determine the reasons behind the attack, and the police would take action and submit a report to the government. "Who all were involved and who is behind the incident will be known after the investigation," said.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects, police said.

District in-charge Minister K J George called the incident "sad" for the entire district, describing the killing over differences as "heinous and condemnable."

He said the police would ensure that the guilty are punished and added that he had instructed authorities to take steps to prevent such incidents in the future.