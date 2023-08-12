No graft complaints, just want dues cleared, says Karnataka contractors’ body chief

Amid corruption allegations against the Congress government by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contractors, Karnataka state contractors’ association president D Kempanna on Friday refuted the commission charges and said their demand is immediate clearance of pending bills. A delegation of contractors will soon meet chief minister Siddaramaiah to discuss the pending bills issue. (ANI)

“We request the government to release our pending bills. So far, none of the contractors have approached me complaining of corruption. No minister has demanded any commission. The group which is making the allegations is not linked to us,” Kempanna said, adding if any charges had been made, there should be a fair probe.

Kempanna said that due to the model code of conduct, the bills were not cleared a month before the elections. “The elections are over and the Siddaramaiah-led government will complete three months on August 20. No step has been taken in this period to clear bills of contractors,” he alleged.

“The memorandums have also been submitted to RDPR, IT and BT minister Priyank Kharge and minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi. All sought time and then forgot about it. The government had released a circular on June 28 and July 30 in connection with releasing of pending bills but the circular has not been honoured,” he said.

Kempanna said the delegation of contractors will soon meet chief minister Siddaramaiah and seek his intervention in releasing the funds. The association has also asked the state government to clear the pending bills by August 31.

The association has also opposed the four separate committees set up by the urban development department to probe works done under the BBMP. “They are probing works done four years back. It would have made sense if it was done within a year,” Kempanna added.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah on Friday said his government has ordered an investigation into the alleged scams that had taken place during the previous BJP regime and the pending bills would be cleared once the probe is completed. The chief minister noted that the state government had ordered a judicial inquiry led by retired high court judge Justice B Veerappa.

Siddaramaiah said the voters believed in the Congress party and voted against BJP’s “corruption, commission abuse, tax looting” and helped his party win 135 out of 224 seats in the assembly. “Now, it is the duty of the government to keep the promise made to the people.”

“The judicial committee headed by retired Justice B Veerappa is investigating all these scams and it is not reasonable to release the outstanding bill money before the investigation report is complete. Our government will not allow injustice to any contractor who has done the work fairly. Contractors need not fear this. But shouldn’t those who did corruption pay for it?” he said.

Regarding the allegations that the release of payments was held back allegedly due to non-payment of 15% commission, Siddaramaiah said that the Karnataka state small and medium contractors and BBMP contractors association had discussed the issue with him. He said instructions have been given to release the Programme Of Works (POW) related bill. “This money will be released as soon as certain normal processes related to the release of works bills are completed.”

The BBMP contractors who have stopped all ongoing works alleging pending bills for over 26 months, sought the intervention of Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, on Tuesday. The contractors alleged that the bills amounting to ₹2,700 crore have been pending. A section of contractors has also accused deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar of demanding 10-15% commission to clear bills.

Respondingto the allegations, Shivakumar on Friday asked the BJP leaders why they had not cleared the bills during its regime in the state. “Why didn’t former CM Basavaraj Bommai and former minister R Ashoka not clear the bills when they were in power? Who prevented them from making payments? Didn’t they have funds? Or was the work substandard? Let them answer these questions and we will answer contractors.”

Shivakumar said after the Congress government came to power, the chief minister had asked to ascertain the work done following the allegations by Kempanna. The BJP leaders also had urged for an investigation. “Following this, we formed an investigation committee. They have been asked to look into whether the work has been done or not,” he said, adding why those waited for three to four years, are not willing to wait until the investigation is completed.

Talking about 15% commission allegations against him, the deputy chief minister said he would retire if the charges are proven against him. “If I’m found not guilty of charges, will BJP leaders, Bommai and Ashoka, take political retirement?” Shivakumar asked.

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders continued their attack on the state government on Friday. Bommai said it is evident that this is an “ATM government”. “Is it enough if Kempanna gives a clean chit to the Congress? Will the bills be released?” Bommai asked. BJP leader K Gopalaiah urged the governor to intervene and provide justice to the contractors.