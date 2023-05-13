Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE: Molakalmuru, Challakere, Chitradurga, Hiriyur, Hosadurga, Holalkere, Pavagada
Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE for Molakalmuru, Challakere, Chitradurga, Hiriyur, Hosadurga, Holalkere, Sira Pavagada.
Karnataka election 2023 results: The recently concluded Karnataka Assembly elections were held to elect candidates for 224 constituencies. Out of 52 million eligible voters in Karnataka, 73.19 percent exercised their right to vote on May 10. This blog will keep you updated on the eight Chitradurga area constituencies. These are Molakalmuru, Challakere, Chitradurga, Hiriyur, Hosadurga, Holalkere, Sira, and Pavagada seats.
In the year 2018, Bharatiya Janata Party’s B Sreeramulu won by a massive margin of 42,045 votes from the Molakalmuru constituency. He outperformed Dr B Yogesh Babu of the Indian National Congress. From the Challakere constituency, Indian National Congress’s T Raghumurthy won the election upstaging Janata Dal (Secular)’s Raveesh Kumar by 13,539 votes. G H Thippareddy from Bharatiya Janata Party defeated Janata Dal (Secular)’s K.C.Veerendra (PAPPY) from Chitradurga by a margin of 32,985 votes. Indian National Congress’s D Sudhakar lost the Hiriyur seat to Bharatiya Janata Party’s K Poornima by 12,875 votes. From the Hosadurga constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Gulihatti D Shekar won the election. He upstaged Indian National Congress’s B G Govindappa by a margin of 25,992 votes. Bharatiya Janata Party’s M. Chandrappa defeated Indian National Congress’s H Anjaneya by 38,940 votes from the Holalkere constituency. B Sathyanarayana of Janata Dal (Secular) won from the Sira seat by a margin of 10,365 votes. He defeated Indian National Congress’s T B Jayachandra. It was a very close fight on the Pavagada seat as Indian National Congress’s Venkataramanappa won by just 409 votes, upstaging Janata Dal (Secular)’s K M Thimmarayappa.
For the Karnataka Assembly elections, counting has started.
|Seats
|Candidate
|Votes
|Molakalmuru
|S Thippeswamy (BJP)
|69,349
|Challakere
|T Raghumurthy (INC)
|67,363
|Chitradurga
|KC Veerendra Puppy (INC)
|77,186
|Hiriyur
|D Sudhakar (INC)
|42,752
|Hosadurga
|BG Govindappa (INC)
|51,904
|Holalkere
|M Chandrappa (BJP)
|70,668
|Sira
|TB Jayachandra (INC)
|40,317
|Pavagada
|HV Venkatesh (INC)
|57,795
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 02:03 PM
Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE: INC is leading with 10 seats in the state. BJP won 4 seats and JDS won just one.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 01:32 PM
In 2018, Indian National Congress’s T Raghumurthy from Challakere constituency by 13,539 votes, upstaging Janata Dal (Secular)’s Raveesh Kumar.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 01:25 PM
Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE: Indian National Congress candidate T Raghumurthy wins from Challakare by 67,363. He defeated JDS candidate Ravish Kumar M.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 01:14 PM
Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE: Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on just two seats Chitradurga area. These are Molakalmuru and Holalkere.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 01:04 PM
Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE: Indian National Congress is leading in Chitradurga area with six seats. These are Challakere, Chitradurga, Hiriyur, Hosadurga, Sira and Pavagada.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:07 PM
Chitradurga area results LIVE: HV Venkatesh of INC is leading with 6605 from Pavagada. JDS's KM Thimmarayappa is trailing behind.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:58 AM
Chitradurga area results LIVE: INC's TB Jayachandra is leading with 8210 votes from Sira. R Ugresh from JDS is trailing.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:52 AM
Chitradurga area results LIVE: INC's BG Govindappa is leading with 12115 from Hosadurga. S Lingamurthy of BJP is trailing.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:48 AM
Chitradurga area results LIVE: INC's D Sudhakar is leading with 9956 votes from Hiriyur. K Poornima of BJP is trailing.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:35 AM
Chitradurga area results LIVE: INC's KC Veerendra Puppy is leading with 10591 votes from Chitradurga. GH Thippa Reddy is trailing.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:21 AM
Chitradurga area results LIVE: INC's T Raghumurthy is leading with a huge margin of 12439 votes from Challakere. Ravish Kumar M from JDS is trailing.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:14 AM
Chitradurga area results LIVE: BJP's S Thippeswamy is leading from the Molakalmuru constituency by 1325 votes. S Thippeswamy of INC is trailing behind.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:06 AM
Chitradurga area results LIVE: BJP's M Chandrappa leads from Holalkere by a meagre margin of 264 votes. INC's H Anjaneya is trailing.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:10 AM
Counting begins for all Chitradurga area constituencies
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:04 AM
Chitradurga area results LIVE: Counting begins
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 06:28 AM
Chitradurga area Results: Counting to begin at 8am
Counting for Chitradurga area constituencies - Molakalmuru, Challakere, Chitradurga, Hiriyur, Hosadurga, Holalkere, Sira, and Pavagada seats will begin from 8am onwards on May 13.