Karnataka election 2023 results: LIVE vote counting updates for Bagalkot, Terdal, Jamkhandi, Badami, Hungund, Nargund

Karnataka assembly election result LIVE counting updates for Bagalkot, Terdal, Jamkhandi, Badami, Bagalkot, Hungund, Nargund
Karnataka election 2023 results: 73% of over 52 million Karnataka voters casted their vote in the recently conducted polls on May 10, 2023. Bagalkot Lok Sabha constituency constitutes - Bagalkot, Terdal, Jamkhandi, Badami, Hungund, Nargund seats.
In 2018, Bagalkot was won by BJP's Veerabhadrayya (Veeranna) Charantimath with 85,653 votes. BJP's Siddu Savadi won Terdal constituency in 2018. Congress honcho Siddaramaiah won Badami seat in 2018 with 67,599 votes Siddu Bhimappa Nyamgoud won Jamkhandi seat in 2018 from INC with 49,245 votes. Hungund seat was won by Doddanagouda G Patil in 2018 from BJP who secured 65012 votes. BJP's Chandrakantagouda Channappagouda Patil won Nargund seat in 2018 with 73,045 votes.
Counting begins for Assembly elections 2023:
|Seats
|Candidate
|Total Votes
|Terdal
|Siddu Savadi (BJP)
|69098
|Badami
|B B Chimmanakatti (INC)
|65,203
|Jamkhandi
|Jagadeesh Shivayya Gudagunti (BJP)
|78,453
|Bagalkot
|Veerabhadrayya Charantimath (INC)
|69,199
|Hungund
|Kashappanavara Shivashankrappa (INC)
|68,045
|Nargund
|C.C. Patil (BJP)
|72,835
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:52 AM
Bharatiya Janata Party’s Siddu Savadi is leading from Terdal with a tough competition from Indian National Congress’ Siddu Ramappa Konnur.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:39 AM
B B Chimmanakatti from Indian National Congress is leading with 2048 votes from Badami. Shanthagouda Thirthgouda Patil from Bharatiya Janata Party is trailing.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:26 AM
INC’s Meti Hullappa Yamanappa has taken an early lead at Bagalkot with a margin of 1325 votes whereas BJP’s Veerabhadrayya (veeranna) Charantimath is trailing.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:08 AM
Bagalkot area results LIVE: Counting begins
Counting begins for all Bagalkot area constituencies - Bagalkot, Terdal, Jamkhandi, Badami, Hungund, Nargund seats.
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 01:06 PM
Bagalkot Election Result: Counting on May 13
Bagalkot area constitutes 8 Vidhan Sabha constituencies namely - Bagalkot, Terdal, Jamkhandi, Badami, Hungund and Nargund. Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.