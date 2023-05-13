Karnataka election 2023 results: LIVE vote updates for Khanapur, Kittur, Haliyal, Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Sirsi
- Karnataka election 2023 results: Find the latest vote counting trends from the assembly constituencies Khanapur, Kittur, Haliyal, Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Sirsi
BJP's Anantkumar Hegde won the Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituency by defeating JD(S)' Anand Asnotikar by a margin of 4,79,649 votes in 2019. Hegde secured a total of 7,86,042 votes. Anantkumar Hegde of the BJP is the incumbent MP of the Uttara Kannada constituency. Yellapur, Haliyal, Kumta, Kittur, Khanapur, Sirsi, Karwar, and Bhatkal are the assembly seats that are part of the Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituency.
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Total Votes
|Khanapur
|Vithal Somanna Halagekar (BJP)
|50,920
|Kittur
|Babasaheb Patil (Congress)
|3,390
|Haliyal
|Deshpande Raghunath (Congress)
|3,584
|Karwar
|Satish Krishna Sail (Congress)
|2,415
|Kumta
|Suraj Naik Sonin (JDS)
|83
|Bhatkal
|Mankal Vaidya (Congress)
|30,989
|Sirsi
|BHIMANNA T. NAIK (Congress)
|9,017
|Yellapur
|Arabail Hebbar Shivaram (BJP)
|3,817
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 01:37 PM
Congress leads at 5 seats in Uttara Kannada
Congress leads at 5 seats in Uttara Kannada including Kittur, Haliyal, Karwar, Bhatkal, and Sirsi.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:23 PM
Congress leads in 4 seats of Uttara Kannada
Congress leads in 4 seats of Uttara Kannada whereas BJP trails at 3.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:18 AM
BJP leads in Uttara Kannada's Khanapur, Haliyal, Karwar, Kumta, Sirsi, Yellapur
BJP leads in Uttara Kannada's Khanapur, Haliyal, Karwar, Kumta, Sirsi, Yellapur.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:38 AM
BJP's Vithal Somanna Halagekar leads in Khanapur
BJP's Vithal Somanna Halagekar leads in Khanapur by a margin of 12443 votes.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:53 AM
BJP leading in 4 seats, INC in 2 seats in Uttara Kannada
BJP has taken early leads in 4 seats from Khanapur, Karwar, Bhatkal, Srisi and Yellapur 2 seats in Uttara Kannada
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:39 AM
Congress leading in Kittur
Congress' Babasaheb Patil leading in Kittur with 3303 votes
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:16 AM
BJP leading in Karwar
BJP's Roopali Santosh Naik leading with 134 votes in Karwar
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:57 AM
BJP takes early lead
BJP's Sunil Naik leading in Bhatkal with 1502 seats
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:26 AM
Counting for Uttara Kannada seats begins
Counting for Uttara Kannada seats -Yellapur, Haliyal, Kumta, Kittur, Khanapur, Sirsi, Karwar, and Bhatkal begins
-
Fri, 12 May 2023 11:19 PM
Uttara Kannada Election Result: May 13
Yellapur, Haliyal, Kumta, Kittur, Khanapur, Sirsi, Karwar, and Bhatkal are the assembly seats that are part of the Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituency. Catch all the latest news related to voting in the constituency here.