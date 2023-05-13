Karnataka election 2023 results: Live vote updates for Kundapura, Udupi, Kapu, Karkala, Sringeri, Mudigere, Chikmagalur

Udupi, constituency number 120 of Karnataka, was won by BJP's K Raghupathi Bhat in 2018 who secured 84946 votes. The runner-up candidate was Pramod Madhwaraj from INC who secured 72902 votes. The winning margin for this seat was 12044 votes.

The assembly constituency of Udupi comprises Kundapura, Udupi, Kapu, Karkala, Sringeri, Mudigere, and Chikmagalur.