Karnataka election 2023 results: Live vote updates for Kundapura, Udupi, Kapu, Karkala, Sringeri, Mudigere, Chikmagalur
Karnataka election 2023 results: Live vote updates for Kundapura, Udupi, Kapu, Karkala, Sringeri, Mudigere, Chikmagalur

Updated on May 13, 2023 01:27 PM IST

Karnataka election 2023 results: Find latest vote counting trends from the assembly constituencies Kundapura, Udupi, Kapu, Karkala, Sringeri, Mudigere, Tarikere

Elections were held in Karnataka on May 10.
BySreelakshmi B

Udupi, constituency number 120 of Karnataka, was won by BJP's K Raghupathi Bhat in 2018 who secured 84946 votes. The runner-up candidate was Pramod Madhwaraj from INC who secured 72902 votes. The winning margin for this seat was 12044 votes.

The assembly constituency of Udupi comprises Kundapura, Udupi, Kapu, Karkala, Sringeri, Mudigere, and Chikmagalur.

ConstituencyCandidateTotal Votes
UdupiYASHPAL A SUVARNA (BJP)29,704
ChikmagalurH. D. THAMMAIAH (Congress)2,789
KapuGURME SURESH SHETTY (BJP)8,207
KarkalaV SUNILL KUMAR (BJP)4,404
SringeriD.N.JEEVARAJA. (BJP)517
MudigereDEEPAK DODDAIAH (BJP)905
KundapuraA KIRAN KUMAR KODGI (BJP)24,160
TarikereG.H. SRINIVASA (Congress)6,811

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 01:27 PM

    BJP leads at 6 seats, Congress trails at 2 in Udupi

    BJP leads at the Udupi, Kapu, Karkala, Sringeri, Mudigere, Kundapura assembly seats whereas Congress trails with only 2 seats.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 12:04 PM

    BJP leads in 5 seats, Congress trails at 3 out of 8 seats in Udupi

    BJP leads in 5 seats, Congress trails at 3 out of 8 seats in Udupi

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 11:07 AM

    Congress' H.D. Thammaiah leads in Chikmagalur

    Congress' H.D. Thammaiah took lead in Chikmagalur by a margin of 452 votes.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 10:27 AM

    Congress' GH Srinivasa leads in Tarikere by 2031 votes

    Congress' GH Srinivasa leads in Tarikere by 2031 votes

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 10:23 AM

    BJP's Yashpal Suvarna leads in Udupi

    BJP's Yashpal Suvarna leads in Udupi by 1576 votes.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 10:22 AM

    BJP takes lead in Kapu constituency

    BJP's Gurme Suresh Shetty took lead in the Kapu constituency by a margin of 1310 votes.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 08:21 AM

    Counting for Udupi area begins

    Udupi areas counting for Kundapura, Udupi, Kapu, Karkala, Sringeri, Mudigere, and Chikmagalur begins

  • Fri, 12 May 2023 11:19 PM

    Udupi Election Result: May 13

    Kundapura, Udupi, Kapu, Karkala, Sringeri, Mudigere, and Chikmagalur are the assembly seats in Udupi. Catch all the latest news related to voting in the constituency here.

