Karnataka election 2023 results: Live vote updates for Kundapura, Udupi, Kapu, Karkala, Sringeri, Mudigere, Chikmagalur
Karnataka election 2023 results: Find latest vote counting trends from the assembly constituencies Kundapura, Udupi, Kapu, Karkala, Sringeri, Mudigere, Tarikere
Udupi, constituency number 120 of Karnataka, was won by BJP's K Raghupathi Bhat in 2018 who secured 84946 votes. The runner-up candidate was Pramod Madhwaraj from INC who secured 72902 votes. The winning margin for this seat was 12044 votes.
The assembly constituency of Udupi comprises Kundapura, Udupi, Kapu, Karkala, Sringeri, Mudigere, and Chikmagalur.
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Total Votes
|Udupi
|YASHPAL A SUVARNA (BJP)
|29,704
|Chikmagalur
|H. D. THAMMAIAH (Congress)
|2,789
|Kapu
|GURME SURESH SHETTY (BJP)
|8,207
|Karkala
|V SUNILL KUMAR (BJP)
|4,404
|Sringeri
|D.N.JEEVARAJA. (BJP)
|517
|Mudigere
|DEEPAK DODDAIAH (BJP)
|905
|Kundapura
|A KIRAN KUMAR KODGI (BJP)
|24,160
|Tarikere
|G.H. SRINIVASA (Congress)
|6,811
Follow all the updates here:
Sat, 13 May 2023 01:27 PM
BJP leads at 6 seats, Congress trails at 2 in Udupi
BJP leads at the Udupi, Kapu, Karkala, Sringeri, Mudigere, Kundapura assembly seats whereas Congress trails with only 2 seats.
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:04 PM
BJP leads in 5 seats, Congress trails at 3 out of 8 seats in Udupi
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:07 AM
Congress' H.D. Thammaiah leads in Chikmagalur
Congress' H.D. Thammaiah took lead in Chikmagalur by a margin of 452 votes.
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:27 AM
Congress' GH Srinivasa leads in Tarikere by 2031 votes
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:23 AM
BJP's Yashpal Suvarna leads in Udupi
BJP's Yashpal Suvarna leads in Udupi by 1576 votes.
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:22 AM
BJP takes lead in Kapu constituency
BJP's Gurme Suresh Shetty took lead in the Kapu constituency by a margin of 1310 votes.
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:21 AM
Counting for Udupi area begins
Udupi areas counting for Kundapura, Udupi, Kapu, Karkala, Sringeri, Mudigere, and Chikmagalur begins
Fri, 12 May 2023 11:19 PM
Udupi Election Result: May 13
Kundapura, Udupi, Kapu, Karkala, Sringeri, Mudigere, and Chikmagalur are the assembly seats in Udupi. Catch all the latest news related to voting in the constituency here.