Karnataka election 2023 results: Live results for Chiknayakanhalli, Tiptur, Turuvekere, Tumkur City, Tumkur Rural

Updated on May 13, 2023 01:41 PM IST

Karnataka election 2023 results: Find LIVE vote counting trends from the assembly constituencies Chiknayakanhalli, Tiptur, Turuvekere, Tumkur City, Tumkur Rural

Counting of votes in Karnataka(HT Photo)
BySreelakshmi B

The assembly constituency of Tumkur comprises Chiknayakanhalli, Tiptur, Turuvekere, Tumkur City, Tumkur Rural, Koratagere, Gubbi, and Madhugiri seats. Tumkur City was won by BJP's G.B. Jyothi Ganesh in 2018 who secured 60421 votes. In 2018, the runner-up candidate was, N. Govindaraju from JD(S) who secured 55128 votes. The winning margin for this seat was 5293 votes.

SeatsCandidateTotal Votes
ChiknayakanhalliC B SURESH BAABU (JDS)11,317
TipturK Shadakshari (Congress)11,413
TuruvekereM.T.KRISHNAPPA (JDS)8,046
Tumkur CityIQBAL AHMED (Congress)1,124
Tumkur RuralB.SURESH GOWDA (BJP)4,417
GubbiS R SRINIVAS (Congress)8,364
MadhugiriKYATHASANDRA N. RAJANNA (Congress)24,037

 

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 12:41 PM

    Congress leads in Tumkur, BJP trails

    Congress leads in Tumkur with more number of seats in 4 segments, BJP trails

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 11:27 AM

    JDS-Congress engage in tough battle in Tumkur assembly constituency.

    The JDS-Congress is engaged in tough election battle in the Tumkur constituency with the JDS leading at 3 seats and the Congress also taking a lead at 3 seats.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 10:42 AM

    JDS' N Govindaraju leads in Tumkur city by 474 votes.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 10:31 AM

    BJP leads in Chiknayakanhalli, Congress in Tiptur and JD(S)' Nagaraju in Gubbi

    BJP's Madhu Swami leads in Chiknayakanhalli, Congress' Shadakshari in Tiptur and JD(S) in Gubbi

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 08:54 AM

    Counting for Tumkur begins

    Counting for Chiknayakanhalli, Tiptur, Turuvekere, Tumkur City, Tumkur Rural, Koratagere, Gubbi, and Madhugiri seats have begun.

  • Fri, 12 May 2023 11:16 PM

    Tumkur Election Result: Counting on May 13

    The assembly constituency of Tumkur comprises Chiknayakanhalli, Tiptur, Turuvekere, Tumkur City, Tumkur Rural, Koratagere, Gubbi, and Madhugiri seats. Catch the latest updates on vote counting, win-loss tally, and final seats won by each party.

