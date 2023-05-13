Karnataka election results: BJP routed, see which ministers lost and who won

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday saw a poor performance in the Karnataka assembly elections as its opposition Congress managed to bag majority seats. While Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai won the Shivamogga seat, the BJP won nearly over 60 seats. At the time of publishing, the Congress has won 134 seats and is leading in two others. The BJP bagged only 64 seats and is leading in one more.

Here is the list of BJP ministers who won and their seats:

Basavaraj Bommai - Shivamogga Araga Jnanendra - Teerthahalli CC Patil - Gadag Prabhu Chauhan - Owrad ST Someshekheer - Yashwanthpur Byrati Basavaraj - KR Puram Gopalaiah - Mahalakshmi layout Shashikala Jolle - Nippani Sunil Kumar - Karkala Munirathna - Rajrajeshwari Nagar Shivaram Hebbar - Yellapur

List of BJP ministers who lost and their seats:

V Sommanna - Varuna and Chamarajanagar seats BS Sriramulu - Bellary Madhuswamy - Chikkanayakanahally Govinda Karajol - Mudhol K Sudhakar - Chickaballapur MTB Nagaraj - Hoskote BC Patil - Hirekerur Murugesh Nirani - Beelagi KC Narayangowda - KR Pete BC Nagesh - Tipur Shankar Patil - Navalgund

Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}