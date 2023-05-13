Karnataka election results: BJP routed, see which ministers lost and who won

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByManjiri Chitre
May 13, 2023 08:38 PM IST

The BJP on Saturday saw a poor performance in the Karnataka assembly elections as its opposition Congress managed to bag majority seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday saw a poor performance in the Karnataka assembly elections as its opposition Congress managed to bag majority seats. While Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai won the Shivamogga seat, the BJP won nearly over 60 seats. At the time of publishing, the Congress has won 134 seats and is leading in two others. The BJP bagged only 64 seats and is leading in one more.

Here is the list of BJP ministers who won and their seats:

  1. Basavaraj Bommai - Shivamogga
  2. Araga Jnanendra - Teerthahalli
  3. CC Patil - Gadag
  4. Prabhu Chauhan - Owrad
  5. ST Someshekheer - Yashwanthpur
  6. Byrati Basavaraj - KR Puram
  7. Gopalaiah - Mahalakshmi layout
  8. Shashikala Jolle - Nippani
  9. Sunil Kumar - Karkala
  10. Munirathna - Rajrajeshwari Nagar
  11. Shivaram Hebbar - Yellapur

List of BJP ministers who lost and their seats:

  1. V Sommanna - Varuna and Chamarajanagar seats
  2. BS Sriramulu - Bellary
  3. Madhuswamy - Chikkanayakanahally
  4. Govinda Karajol - Mudhol
  5. K Sudhakar - Chickaballapur
  6. MTB Nagaraj - Hoskote
  7. BC Patil - Hirekerur
  8. Murugesh Nirani - Beelagi
  9. KC Narayangowda - KR Pete
  10. BC Nagesh - Tipur
  11. Shankar Patil - Navalgund

Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
