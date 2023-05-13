Karnataka election 2023 results: Live updates for Shimoga Rural, Bhadravathi, Shimoga, Tirthahalli, Shikaripura, Sorab

The state of Karnataka has 28 seats in the Lok Sabha and 12 seats in the Rajya Sabha. The last legislative assembly elections in the state were held in the year 2018. The assembly constituency of Shimoga comprises Shimoga Rural, Bhadravathi, Shimoga, Tirthahalli, Shikaripura, Sorab, and Sagar.

Shimoga, constituency number 113 of Karnataka, was won by BJP's K.S. Eshwarappa in 2018. Eshwarappa, who secured 104027 votes, defeated the INC candidate K.B. Prasanna Kumar by a margin of 46107 votes.