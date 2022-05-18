Karnataka governor Gehlot gives assent to anti-conversion ordinance

A day after the Bengaluru Archbishop along with a Christian delegation called on him requesting to hold back the ordinance and not to give his approval, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot gave his consent that gave effect to the Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, commonly known as the anti-conversion bill on Tuesday.

“An Ordinance to provide for the protection of the right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement, or by any fraudulent means. Whereas the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and the Karnataka Legislative Council are not in session and the Hon’ble Governor of Karnataka is satisfied that the circumstances exist which render it necessary for him to take immediate action to promulgate the Ordinance....,” according to the official notification.

Modelled on similar laws in other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the bill was passed in the Assembly in December last year, but was pending before the Council, where the ruling BJP is one short of a majority. The Karnataka government promulgated the Karnataka Protection of Right To Freedom of Religion Ordinance on May 12.

An ordinance can be brought for six months when the legislature is not in session. It has to be converted into law within six weeks of the start of a session, or else it will lapse.

The bill proposes imprisonment from three to five years with a fine of ₹25,000. For violation of provisions concerning minors, women, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, offenders will face imprisonment from three to 10 years and a fine of not less than ₹50,000.

“The court shall also grant appropriate compensation payable by the accused to the victim of said conversion, which may extend to a maximum of ₹5 lakh and shall be in addition to fine,” the ordinance read.

The offences committed under the ordinance are cognisable and non-bailable.

Whoever desires to convert his religion will have to give a declaration in Form-I at least thirty days in advance to the District Magistrate or the Additional District Magistrate specially authorised by the District Magistrate of his residing district or place of birth within the state.

The religious converter, who performs a conversion ceremony for converting any person of one religion to another religion, should give thirty days advance notice in Form-2 of such intended conversion, to the district magistrate or the additional district magistrate, specially authorised by the district magistrate from where the proposed converter hails, the ordinance said.

On Monday, a delegation of the Christian community met Governor Gehlot at the latter’s residence in Bengaluru and submitted a memorandum, asking the latter not to give his consent to the Protection of Religious Freedom Bill or anti-conversion bill.

“It is indeed a matter of great concern that the anti-conversion bill would become a tool for the fringe elements to take law into their own hands, and vitiate the atmosphere with provocations, false accusations, communal unrest in the otherwise peaceful state of Karnataka,” according to the memorandum.