The state government on Tuesday reiterated its position that the proposed Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill 2025 as a necessary measure to preserve public order. Karnataka govt defends anti-hate speech bill

Speaking to reporters after the day’s assembly session, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar framed the Bill as a response to rising tensions rather than a political instrument.

“We live in a civilised society. There should be no hatred. The law is being brought to prevent hatred and conflicts from disturbing law and order in society. This will be beneficial to the state and society,” Shivakumar said.

The Bill, which was introduced in the Assembly on December 10, is scheduled for discussion and a vote later on Tuesday. It has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, which has accused the Congress government of using the legislation to silence dissent.

Shivakumar dismissed that charge and hit back at the opposition.

“Will the media tell us what discussions the BJP held on Karnataka’s development?” he asked. He also questioned the party’s silence on major irrigation and infrastructure projects in the northern part of the state.

“We have convened this Assembly session to discuss the problems of north Karnataka. Why is the BJP not talking about the Mahadayi project, the Upper Krishna project and the Upper Bhadra project?” he said.

Meanwhile, the political exchange intensified. Union minister H D Kumaraswamy accused the Congress government of neglecting farmers and indulging in corruption. Speaking in Mandya district, which falls within his Lok Sabha constituency, Kumaraswamy criticised the proposed hate speech law, arguing that it could be used to muzzle opposition voices.

He contrasted the Bill with slogans allegedly raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a recent Congress rally in Delhi, suggesting a double standard in the application of restrictions on speech.

Senior ministers in the Karnataka government rejected those claims. Priyank Kharge questioned why the BJP was opposing a law that had yet to be debated in detail.

“The Hate Speech Bill will be discussed in the Assembly. Why are the BJP and its affiliates panicking? It has nothing to do with them,” he said.

Minister Santosh Lad said the proposed legislation was consistent with existing legal frameworks. “For everything there is a law, so we are also getting it. What is wrong with that?” he said.

Minister Madhu Bangarappa echoed the government’s focus on regulation, particularly in the digital sphere.

“Social media should be used properly. Putting out wrong information on social media should be punishable,” he said.

The Bill in question defines hate crimes as acts or speech targeting individuals or groups on the basis of religion, race, language, place of birth, caste or gender.

Broadcasting, publishing, promoting or inciting hate speech through any medium is treated as an offence.The scope of the Bill extends to incitement intended to cause emotional, mental, physical, social or economic harm.

Under the proposed law, responsibility does not rest solely with individuals. If a person accused of hate speech holds a position of authority, cases can also be filed against the organisation or institution concerned.

The government has said the Bill applies uniformly, regardless of which party is in power, and does not single out any political group or community.

The penalties outlined are stringent. A first offence carries a prison term ranging from 1 year to 7 years.

Repeat offences can attract imprisonment of 2 years to 10 years, along with a fine between ₹50,000 and ₹1 lakh.

All such offences are classified as non bailable under the Bill’s provisions.