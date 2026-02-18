Karnataka HC quashes defamation case against Rahul Gandhi

The Karnataka high court on Tuesday quashed all proceedings against Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in a defamation case filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in connection with newspaper advertisements. The defamation case was filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in connection with newspaper advertisements. (Shrikant Singh)

Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav allowed the petition filed by Gandhi seeking quashing of the proceedings.

“Allowing the proceedings to continue would amount to an abuse of the process of law. Proceedings so far as the petitioner (Gandhi) is concerned is set aside,” the Court said.

The defamation case was filed by BJP leader Keshav Prasad against Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister (CM) Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar citing the advertisements and campaigning slogans of Congress party in the run-up to the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections which the Congress won.

In the advertisements, the Congress party alleged that the BJP, which was then in power in the State, was charging up to 40%commission/ bribes from contractors and others for execution of public works.

The BJP in its complaint accused Congress leaders of spreading false advertisements targeting its party members including the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, and Rahul Gandhi were granted bail in the case by a magistrate’s court in June, 2024.