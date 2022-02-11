Karnataka hijab row: DK Shivakumar, under fire for flag row, slams minister for his 'Red Fort' remark

A flag row has broken out in Karnataka amid the ongoing hijab row at a time when chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has urged everyone including students and political leaders to exercise restraint and not to instigate an environment of conflict. Congress state chief DK Shivakumar on Thursday trained guns on Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa for saying that the saffron flag may become the national flag in future. A day before this, Shivakumar was under fire for spreading fake news that the National Flag was replaced by the saffron flag in a college.

Here is all you need to know about flag controversies

1. On Tuesday, February 8, when conflicts broke out in some colleges of Karnataka over the hijab issue, DK Shivakumar tweeted that the Tricolour has been replaced with a saffron flag at a college in Shimoga.

2. "Some anti-national elements allied with BJP have brought down the national flag in a college in Shimoga. I urge everyone to post a photo of themselves with the national flag as a mark of protest," Shivakumar tweeted.

No hijab in schools till matter is resolved: HC

3. Factcheckers busted the claim and said that there was no Tricolour before at the said college. The saffron flag was hoisted on a vacant pole.

4. Shivakumar also claimed 50 lakh saffron shawls were ordered from Surat for the anti-hijab protests in the state.

5. Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra accused Shivakumar of creating more tension by issuing irresponsible and fake statements.

6. Minister KS Eshwarappa said the saffron flag was hoisted in the college but not disrespecting the National Flag. There was no flag at all before the saffron flag was hoisted, he said, adding, "Hundreds of years ago the chariots of Sri Ramachandra and Maruthi had saffron flags on them. Was the tricolour flag there in our country then? Now it (tricolour) is fixed as our national flag, what respect it has to be given, should be given by every person who takes food in this country, there is no question about it."

"...we are the people who hoist the saffron flag, not today some time in the future Hindu dharma will come to this country at that time we will hoist it on the Red fort, for now tricolour is our national flag, there is now doubt about it and we all respect it," he said.

7. Shivakumar protested against the minister's comment and tweeted, "Hon’ble Gov & CM should immediately dismiss anti-national K.S Eshwarappa by registering a case of sedition for his unpardonable and instigating statement against the tricolour. By his utterances he has invited warrant of dismissal & also prosecution for his anti-national stance."

