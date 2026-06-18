Karnataka Biennial polls LIVE Updates: Voting to begin at 9 am for 7 Council seats from Assembly

Karnataka Biennial polls LIVE Updates: Polling will take place today, June 18, for the biennial elections to seven seats in the Karnataka Legislative Council, with Members of the Legislative Assembly casting their votes to fill vacancies created by the retirement of seven members whose terms end on June 30. ...Read More

The outgoing members are Govinda Raju, Naseer Ahmed, N. Nagaraju (MTB), Prathap Simha Nayak K., Tippannappa, Sunil Vallyapur and B. K. Hariprasad.

Top points of Karnataka Biennial polls

1. Polling and counting schedule: Voting for the seven Karnataka Legislative Council seats is being held between 9 am and 4 pm on June 18. Counting of votes will begin at 5 pm the same day, while the entire election process is scheduled to conclude on June 20, earlier HT reported.

2. Congress holds numerical edge: With 136 MLAs in the Karnataka Assembly, the Congress enjoys a clear advantage over the BJP and the JD(S). Since Council members are elected through proportional representation by MLAs, Assembly strength is expected to play a decisive role in the outcome.

3. 7 seats vacant: Of the seven seats falling vacant, four are currently held by the Congress, two by the BJP and one by the JD(S). The Congress is expected to retain its dominance in the 75-member Legislative Council after the biennial polls.

4. Voting by MLAs: Given the current Assembly arithmetic, the overall balance of power in the Legislative Council is unlikely to witness significant changes. Any surprise outcome would likely depend on cross-voting or unexpected preference voting by MLAs.

5. Why the election matters:The Karnataka Legislative Council plays a key role in reviewing legislation passed by the Assembly. The retirement of senior leaders such as BK Hariprasad and N Nagaraju has also sparked discussions within parties over nominations, regional representation and caste balance in the next batch of Council members.