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Karnataka Biennial polls LIVE Updates: Voting to begin at 9 am for 7 Council seats from Assembly

By Shivya Kanojia
Jun 18, 2026 08:50:23 am IST

Karnataka Biennial polls LIVE Updates: Polling is scheduled between 9 am and 4 pm on June 18, with counting to begin at 5 pm the same day. The process is to conclude by June 20.

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Karnataka Biennial polls LIVE Updates: Polling will take place between 9 am and 4 pm on June 18, followed by counting from 5 pm onwards.(AFP)

Karnataka Biennial polls LIVE Updates: Polling will take place today, June 18, for the biennial elections to seven seats in the Karnataka Legislative Council, with Members of the Legislative Assembly casting their votes to fill vacancies created by the retirement of seven members whose terms end on June 30. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 18 Jun 2026 08:50:23 am

    Karnataka Biennial polls LIVE Updates: Voting today to fill 7 legislative council vacancies

    Karnataka Biennial polls LIVE Updates: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced biennial elections to seven seats in the Karnataka Legislative Council, setting the stage for a contest that will test party strength in the Assembly and shape the composition of the Upper House for the next term.

  • Thu, 18 Jun 2026 08:23:20 am

    Karnataka Biennial polls LIVE Updates: Who are the outgoing members?

    Karnataka Biennial polls LIVE Updates: Voting by Members of the Legislative Assembly will take place on June 18 to fill vacancies arising from the retirement of seven members whose terms conclude on June 30. The outgoing members are Govinda Raju, Naseer Ahmed, N Nagaraju (MTB), Prathap Simha Nayak K, Tippannappa, Sunil Vallyapur and BK Hariprasad.

  • Thu, 18 Jun 2026 08:07:13 am

    Karnataka Biennial polls LIVE Updates: When will polling take place?

    Karnataka Biennial polls LIVE Updates: Polling is scheduled between 9 am and 4 pm on June 18, with counting to begin at 5 pm the same day. The process is to conclude by June 20.

  • Thu, 18 Jun 2026 08:00:19 am

    Karnataka Biennial polls LIVE Updates: Why the Election Matters

    Karnataka Biennial polls LIVE Updates: The Karnataka Legislative Council plays a key role in reviewing legislation passed by the Assembly. The retirement of senior leaders such as BK Hariprasad and N Nagaraju has also sparked discussions within parties over nominations, regional representation and caste balance in the next batch of Council members.

  • Thu, 18 Jun 2026 07:43:37 am

    Karnataka Biennial polls LIVE Updates: When will voting take place?

    Karnataka Biennial polls LIVE Updates: Voting by Members of the Legislative Assembly will take place today to fill vacancies arising from the retirement of seven members whose terms conclude on June 30.

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