Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Karnataka makes 7-day quarantine mandatory for those coming from Kerala
india news

Karnataka makes 7-day quarantine mandatory for those coming from Kerala

Travellers who arrive in Karnataka on a flight from Kerala will also have to mandatorily undergo seven-day quarantine. These people can choose a hotel of their choice, which had been designated for institutional quarantine, said state health minister K Sudhakar.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 02:02 PM IST
Students attend a class after the Karnataka government re-opened schools to conduct classes for 9 and 10, in Bengaluru.(PTI Photo)

The Karnataka government has made institutional quarantine must for people entering the state from Kerala. Such travellers will have to quarantine themselves for a week, Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday.

The rule will be applicable even for those who are vaccinated and carry a negative RT-PCR test report, Sudhakar added.

Travellers who arrive in Karnataka on a flight from Kerala will also have to mandatorily undergo seven-day quarantine. These travellers can choose a hotel of their choice, which had been designated for institutional quarantine, said Sudhakar. Such travelers undergoing institutional quarantine will be tested on the sixth day and if the report comes out negative for Covid-19 on the seventh day, they will be allowed to go, he added.

The decision has been taken due to high numebr of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in Kerala. On Monday, the southern state recorded 19,622 new cases and 132 related fatalities. Kerala logged 29,836 Covid-19 infections and 75 related deaths on Sunday. A day before, there were 31,265 cases and 153 deaths in the state.

RELATED STORIES

According to Sudhakar, the Karnataka government is working out a strategy in consultation with experts on how to further strengthen Covid prevention drive in the districts bordering Kerala, such as Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chamarajanagar.

He said the government may take "even more" stringent measures in the border districts to control the spread of Covid-19.

Asked if there will be Covid-19-related restrictions during the upcoming Ganesha festival, Sudhakar said the health department has been insisting that no public function should take place, because wherever people gather in large numbers, the threat of the spread of the pandemic increases.

To check the spread of the infection, the Kerala government has clamped night curfew and also decided to conduct a seroprevalence study to determine the immunity of people against the virus and assess the risk of the spread of the pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka coronavirus kerala coronavirus karnataka k sudhakar
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

High-level group focuses on India’s priorities in Afghanistan

Mujhe yakeen hai mere pe film banegi: Mountaineer Uma Singh who conquered Mt Kilimanjaro

Centre releases 13,385.70 crore grant-in-aid for rural local bodies

News updates from HT: Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district logs 1st AY.12 case
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Airport
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
India Covid Cases
Nasser Hussain
Bengaluru Accident
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP