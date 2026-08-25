Karnataka minister flags proposed Bengaluru parking fee of up to 25,000 to CM Shivakumar, asks to reconsider

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy has urged Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to reconsider the proposed annual fee of ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 for roadside vehicle parking in Bengaluru, saying the charges could place an additional financial burden on middle-class and ordinary families.

Reddy, who is also an MLA from Bengaluru, acknowledged the need to regulate roadside parking amid the city's growing vehicle population. (X/ @INCKarnataka )

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In a letter dated August 24, Reddy, who is also an MLA from Bengaluru, acknowledged the need to regulate roadside parking amid the city's growing vehicle population and worsening traffic problems.

However, he said the economic condition of ordinary citizens should also be considered before introducing the proposed charges.

Also Read | ₹25,000 parking fee: Will it push up real estate prices and rents?">Bengaluru’s proposed ₹25,000 parking fee: Will it push up real estate prices and rents?

Rise of prices and additional parking fee: Reddy

Reddy said middle-class and ordinary families were already under financial pressure due to rising prices of essential commodities and increased expenses on cooking gas, petrol, diesel, GST and tolls.

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{{^usCountry}} "Imposing an additional annual parking fee of ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 merely for owning a vehicle could become another financial burden on such families," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Imposing an additional annual parking fee of ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 merely for owning a vehicle could become another financial burden on such families," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Under the draft GBA (Parking) Rules, 2026, Bengaluru residents seeking to park vehicles on public roads outside their homes may have to pay an annual residential parking fee of up to ₹25,000, depending on the vehicle type. The draft rules propose an annual residential parking permit fee of ₹15,000 for hatchbacks, ₹20,000 for sedans and ₹25,000 for sports utility vehicles.

Reddy noted that the state government had implemented various welfare guarantee schemes to improve people's living standards and provide economic support. He said care should therefore be taken to ensure that urban families were not subjected to another unavoidable financial burden.

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While some residents with large plots or independent houses may be able to park their vehicles within their premises, most middle-class families live in houses with limited space or apartments and often lack adequate parking facilities, he said.

Also Read | ₹25,000 a year for parking on roads">Bengaluru residents may have to pay up to ₹25,000 a year for parking on roads

Why objection to parking fee?

Reddy welcomed the emphasis on parking arrangements under rules governing new building construction. However, he pointed out that older buildings and residential areas in Bengaluru often cannot provide parking facilities that match the city's current vehicle population.

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"Many families are already managing home and vehicle loans, children's education, healthcare and other day-to-day expenses. In this context, an additional annual parking fee could put a financial burden on them," he said.

Reddy said regulating roadside parking through appropriate fees and penalties was necessary and welcomed such measures. At the same time, he urged the government to consider exemptions for ordinary families who did not regularly use their vehicles and did not have parking facilities within their buildings.

He also suggested that the government consult Bengaluru legislators, civil society organisations and concerned officials before taking a final decision on the proposed parking charges.

"It would be appropriate to take a decision after considering the public interest and the ground realities of parking in Bengaluru," Reddy said.

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