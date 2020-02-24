Karnataka minister wants law to shoot those who ‘speak ill of India’

india

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 10:02 IST

Days after a young woman in Bengaluru was arrested and slapped with sedition charges for raising Pakistan Zindabad slogans at an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act rally in Bengaluru, Karnataka’s agriculture minister B C Patil has called for law to “shoot at sight” those who speak ill of India or raise pro-Pakistan slogans.

“In my opinion there is need for a law that has to be brought in India - Shoot at Sight law has to brought in India for those who speak ill of India or raise pro-Pakistan slogans. It is very much needed,” Patil was quoted as saying by ANI.

Patil said he would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi “to bring in a tough law to deal with traitors.”

“They’re enjoying food, water and air of India. Why should they be here if they raise ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogan? In China, people are scared to talk against their country. I request PM Modi to bring in a tough law to deal with traitors,” Patil said.

Many BJP leaders have accused anti-CAA protesters of being traitors. In the campaign for the Delhi assembly elections recently, Union minister Anurag Thakur was slapped with a ban by the Election Commission after he egged a crowd at a rally to chant ‘Shoot the traitiors’. Over the past two months police across the country have slapped sedition charges against many anti-CAA protesters.

Punishment under the Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code that deals with sedition ranges from imprisonment up to three years to a life term, to which fine may be added. A person charged under this law is also barred from a government job.

Rights activists say the British era law has been used to suppress dissent in the country particularly against marginalised communities and minorities.