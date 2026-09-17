Karnataka MLA’s niece removed from govt post for drawing pay sans work

A Congress MLA’s niece was removed from her position as a medical officer in a government clinic in Bagalkot after failing to attend an inquiry into allegations that she was drawing a salary from the clinic while simultaneosly neglecting her duties to pursue a postgraduate medical studies course, officials said.

India News

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Dr Ankita R Yaragal is the daughter of the district health officer Dr Rajkumar Yaragal and the niece of Bagalkot MLA Umesh Meti. Her removal followed a series of hearings led by Bagalkot zila panchayat CEO Gajanan Bale into allegations that she was drawing a monthly salary of ₹75,000 for a medical officer’s post at a Namma clinic in Wambe Colony while attending an MD course in Pathology at a private medical college since March this year.

According to the notice issued to Dr Yaragal, she was allegedly absent from the clinic from March 3 until September. She was appointed at the clinic in April 2025. The allegations gained traction after Bagalkot taluk health officer Dr Saraswati Magi visited the clinic and did not find Dr Yaragal there. When contacted, Dr Yaragal allegedly said she was out of station. Patients reportedly told Dr Magi that the doctor had allegedly not been attending the clinic for about three months, although her attendance was intact.

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{{^usCountry}} Her absence became the subject of an inquiry by Bagalkot Zilla Panchayat CEO Gajanan Bale. Dr Yaragal did not appear for the first inquiry. Bale has now directed her to attend another hearing on September 18 at 10 am at the Zilla Panchayat office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her absence became the subject of an inquiry by Bagalkot Zilla Panchayat CEO Gajanan Bale. Dr Yaragal did not appear for the first inquiry. Bale has now directed her to attend another hearing on September 18 at 10 am at the Zilla Panchayat office. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said the case may be referred to the Karnataka Medical Council and the National Medical Commission, citing alleged violations of rules applicable to registered medical practitioners in public health institutions and the NMC’s professional ethical code. The notice also says the salary or honorarium paid during the period in question could be recovered under applicable rules.

Local activist Raju Naik alleged that Dr Yaragal had never attended the clinic and that nurses had been running it. “Her father, Dr Rajkumar, is behind her appointment, and it is not just a waste of taxpayers’ money and illegal, but also a deprivation of healthcare facilities by the government. The Namma Clinic has been found shut down,” he alleged.

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Bale said he had sought a report from the district health officer and that action would follow.

Dr Rajkumar Yaragal has denied responsibility for releasing his daughter’s salary since taking charge as DHO. He said her appointment was made during the tenure of his predecessor, Dr Manjunath Dodderi. “I have not released her salary after I assumed charge as DHO. I have instructed the taluk health officer to relieve her from duty,” he said.

The notice also records that the principal of the medical college had permitted Dr Yaragal to pursue her course. Authorities have nevertheless maintained that she was required to attend her duties at the Namma Clinic.

Neither Dr Ankita Yaragal nor MLA Umesh Meti have commented on the allegations.

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