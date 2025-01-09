‘Karnataka now Maoist-free’: CM welcomes surrender of 6 rebels

Karnataka has now become a “Maoist-free” state, chief minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday, welcoming the surrender of six prominent insurgents laid down arms in Chikkamagaluru district. A group of Maoists surrender before Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, expressing their intention to return to the mainstream, Bengaluru, on Wednesday (PTI)

Of the six rebels who surrendered, four are from Karnataka — Mundagaaru Latha, Sundari, Jayanna, and Vanajakshi. The other two — Vasantha T aka Ramesh and N Jeesha — are from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, respectively.

Latha Mundagaru, one of the key Maoist leaders, handed over her uniform to the CM along with a copy of her memorandum.

Siddaramaiah welcomed Mundagaru and her five associates by giving them roses and copies of the Constitution, and assured that the state government would sincerely try to address their demands.

He said: “I welcome those from the Maoist movement who have decided to abandon violence and join the mainstream of society. Our government will sincerely consider and act on their demands... I have always respected democratic struggles against injustice and exploitation. Our Constitution also allows for such struggles.”

“In the past, our government made efforts to bring back Maoists from the forests, who were waging armed struggles, and integrate them into society. During my first term as chief minister, we initiated such efforts. In the previous term, 12 Maoists surrendered and joined the mainstream. Now, six more have come forward,” he said.

He added: “I believe that these six Maoists, after their surrender, will contribute as responsible citizens. With their surrender, Karnataka has now become a Naxal-free state.”

Ahead of the surrender, Maoist leader Marappa Aroli alias Jayanna, who has been leading the Dalam area in Karnataka, said: “We are joining the mainstream as the state government has positively responded to our demands.”

He appealed to the government to transfer half of his rehabilitation package to the Government Primary School in Airoli, his village in Raichur district.

Mundagaru Latha, a senior Maoist from Sringeri, emphasised their decision to renounce violence and adopt democratic means to fight for the people. “We are joining the mainstream, abjuring the path of violence, to continue our pro-people struggle in a democratic and constitutional way. We assure the people that we will fight for them till our last breath,” she said in her video message before leaving the forest.

Jisha, a Maoist from Wayanad, Kerala, shared her reflections on years of armed struggle and expressed hope for societal support. “After many years of Maoist struggle, I am now joining the mainstream and hope that we will get support from the state governments of Karnataka and Kerala and the society to continue our struggle in a democratic way,” she said. Jisha also drew attention to the plight of people affected by recent landslides in Kerala, urging the state government led by Pinarayi Vijayan to help the victims.

Karnataka BJP general secretary Sunil Kumar, however, questioned the government’s motives.

“This is not a surrender package but a dangerous exercise to boost the numbers of urban Naxals,” he alleged.

“Is Siddaramaiah close to Naxals, or are those close to Naxals close to him?” he added, alleging that the surrender was orchestrated following the encounter killing of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda in Udupi district last month.

Kumar criticised the rehabilitation policy, suggesting that it could demoralize the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF). “The government’s decision raises serious questions. What message are we sending to those who have been fighting Left-Wing Extremism for years?” he asked.

Hitting back at the Opposition party, Siddaramaiah questioned why Kumar had not raised similar concerns when 30 Maoists surrendered in Chhattisgarh last month, an event personally welcomed by Union home minister Amit Shah.

Siddaramaiah also pointed out that last year, the Maharashtra government, led by BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, provided financial support of ₹41 lakh to a surrendered Maoist couple. “Did BJP MLA Sunil Kumar not know about this? Did he ask on what basis this aid was given?” questioned Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah condemned the politics of manipulation, stating, “We do not indulge in the politics of violence and exploitation for political gains. Our government believes in guiding those who have lost their way and transforming them into responsible citizens. This is our duty, and our government is fulfilling it.”