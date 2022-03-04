Home / India News / Karnataka plans online classes for returnees from Ukraine
india news

Karnataka plans online classes for returnees from Ukraine

Director of medical education department PG Girish confirmed that the officials of his department will soon apprise chief minister Basavaraj Bommai of the plan to provide online classes to MBBS students arriving from Ukraine.
Till Thursday, a total of 190 students have returned to the state, according to Karnataka State Department Management Authority (KSDMA) data. (Shashidhar Byrappa)
Till Thursday, a total of 190 students have returned to the state, according to Karnataka State Department Management Authority (KSDMA) data. (Shashidhar Byrappa)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 12:25 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Karnataka education department is preparing to start online classes for students who have or will return to the state from war-torn Ukraine, officials said on Thursday.

Director of medical education department PG Girish confirmed that the officials of his department will soon apprise chief minister Basavaraj Bommai of the plan to provide online classes to MBBS students arriving from Ukraine. The classes will be on a temporary basis till the situation in the country improves, he added.

“It is difficult to provide offline education to those students in the present circumstances. Here the seats have been allotted to those who took the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET). But there is a possibility that temporary online classes could be arranged for those who have come back to India,” he said.

He added that even though the syllabus in Ukraine is different, it is possible to provide classes to students.

Till Thursday, a total of 190 students have returned to the state, according to Karnataka State Department Management Authority (KSDMA) data.

Naveen SG, a resident of the Haveri district, became the first Indian casualty in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A fourth-year medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University, he was killed on Tuesday when he stepped out of his apartment and went to a nearby supermarket to buy some provisions for himself and those bunked with him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out