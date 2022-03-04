Karnataka plans online classes for returnees from Ukraine

Karnataka education department is preparing to start online classes for students who have or will return to the state from war-torn Ukraine, officials said on Thursday.

Director of medical education department PG Girish confirmed that the officials of his department will soon apprise chief minister Basavaraj Bommai of the plan to provide online classes to MBBS students arriving from Ukraine. The classes will be on a temporary basis till the situation in the country improves, he added.

“It is difficult to provide offline education to those students in the present circumstances. Here the seats have been allotted to those who took the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET). But there is a possibility that temporary online classes could be arranged for those who have come back to India,” he said.

He added that even though the syllabus in Ukraine is different, it is possible to provide classes to students.

Till Thursday, a total of 190 students have returned to the state, according to Karnataka State Department Management Authority (KSDMA) data.

Naveen SG, a resident of the Haveri district, became the first Indian casualty in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A fourth-year medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University, he was killed on Tuesday when he stepped out of his apartment and went to a nearby supermarket to buy some provisions for himself and those bunked with him.