Karnataka police arrest man who dressed up as Hindu deity at wedding

Dakshina Kannada district police said that Basith was arrested at the Cochin International Airport in Kerala while he was attempting to flee abroad.
In a video widely shared on social media, Bashith was seen dressed up like Koragajja, a demigod revered in Tulu Nadu.
Published on Feb 05, 2022 11:27 AM IST
Karnataka Police arrested a man who dressed up a Hindu deity during a Muslim wedding ceremony. The man, identified as Umarullal Bashith, allegedly wore a cap made of an area nut plant and dressed up as Hindu deity Koragajja at his wedding ceremony on January 6.

In a video widely shared on social media, Bashith was seen dressed up like Koragajja, a demigod revered in Tulu Nadu. He along with his friends were seen dancing in the video while participating in the marriage procession.

The act was condemned Muslim and Hindu outfits, demanding action against the person. Basith had later in a video had also apologized for his action.

But he and his family members were booked under Sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295 (defiling a place of worship with intent to insult a religion) of the Indian Penal Code.

