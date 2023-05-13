Karnataka election 2023 results: Updates for Kadur, Shravanabelagola, Arsikere, Belur, Hassan, Holenarasipur, Arkalgud

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on May 13, 2023 02:16 PM IST

A polling staff tallies the candidates’ names on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) during Karnataka elections(Arijit Sen/HT Photo)
ByPrapti Upadhayay

Karnataka Election 2023 results LIVE: Karnataka, in the recently conducted assembly elections on May 10, recorded a turnout of 73.19% voters. This marks the highest voting percentage registered in the state till now. Hassan area constitutes - Kadur, Shravanabelagola, Arsikere, Belur, Hassan, Holenarasipur, Arkalgud, and Sakleshpur seats.

Incumbent candidates in constituencies of Hassan area in 15th Legislative Assembly in 2018

ConstituencySitting MLAPartyVotes
KadurK S PrakashBJP62232
ShravanabelagolaC N BalakrishnaJD(S)105516
ArsikereK M Shivalinge GowdaJD(S)93986
BelurLingesha K.S.JD(S)64268
HassanPreetham J. GowdaBJP63348
HolenarasipurH D RevannaJD(S)108541
ArkalgudA T RamaswamyJD(S)85064
SakleshpurH K KumaraswamyJD(S)62262

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards.

Leading candidates in constituencies of Hassan area for 16th Legislative Assembly 2023

SeatsCandidatesTotal Votes
KadurNABELLI PRAKASH (BJP)55188
ShravanabelagolaC.N. BALAKRISHNA (JDS)85668
ArsikereK.M. SHIVALINGE GOWDA (INC)98375
BelurH.K. SURESH (BJP)63571
HassanSWAROOP PRAKASH  (JDS)85176
HolenarasipurH.D. REVANNA (JDS)83268
ArkalgudA. MANJU (JDS)72089
SakleshpurCEMENT MANJU (BJP)58604

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 11:06 AM

    Hassan area results LIVE: JDS gets away with 4 seats, Congress 1

    JDS wins Shravanabelagola, Hassan, Holenarasipur and Arkalgud seats.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 08:09 AM

    Hassan area results LIVE: Counting begins

    Counting begins for all Hassan area constituencies Kadur, Shravanabelagola, Arsikere, Belur, Hassan, Holenarasipur, Arkalgud, and Sakleshpur seats.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 06:01 AM

    Karnataka election results 2023: Hassan area constituencies counting to commence at 8:00 am on 13 May

    Hassan area constituencies Kadur, Shravanabelagola, Arsikere, Belur, Hassan, Holenarasipur, Arkalgud, and Sakleshpur seats vote counting to commence on Saturday, 13 May, 2023.

    Catch latest updates for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

