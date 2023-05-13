Karnataka election 2023 results: Updates for Kadur, Shravanabelagola, Arsikere, Belur, Hassan, Holenarasipur, Arkalgud

Karnataka Election 2023 results LIVE: Karnataka, in the recently conducted assembly elections on May 10, recorded a turnout of 73.19% voters. This marks the highest voting percentage registered in the state till now. Hassan area constitutes - Kadur, Shravanabelagola, Arsikere, Belur, Hassan, Holenarasipur, Arkalgud, and Sakleshpur seats.

Incumbent candidates in constituencies of Hassan area in 15th Legislative Assembly in 2018

Constituency Sitting MLA Party Votes Kadur K S Prakash BJP 62232 Shravanabelagola C N Balakrishna JD(S) 105516 Arsikere K M Shivalinge Gowda JD(S) 93986 Belur Lingesha K.S. JD(S) 64268 Hassan Preetham J. Gowda BJP 63348 Holenarasipur H D Revanna JD(S) 108541 Arkalgud A T Ramaswamy JD(S) 85064 Sakleshpur H K Kumaraswamy JD(S) 62262

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards.

Leading candidates in constituencies of Hassan area for 16th Legislative Assembly 2023