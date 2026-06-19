BENGALURU Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said he was ready to hold talks with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay at any time on the long pending Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and Drinking Water Project, saying both states should keep politics aside and focus on the interests of their people.

Karnataka Ready for Dialogue on Mekedatu at Any Time, Says Shivakumar

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Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said he had no reservations about engaging with Tamil Nadu and described the Cauvery as a shared river whose waters must serve people in both states.

“I am ready to talk to Tamil Nadu at any point regarding the Mekedatu project. I have no reservations in this regard. Whether it is Tamil Nadu or Karnataka, we are one nation and one people. We all depend on the waters of the same river. Water is needed for irrigation, drinking purposes and industrial use,” he said.

Shivakumar said the river also sustains animals, birds and plants and argued that the close relationship between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu made cooperation essential. He noted that many people from Tamil Nadu work in Karnataka while many from Karnataka live and work in Tamil Nadu, adding that the issue should not be viewed through a narrow perspective.

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{{^usCountry}} He also said the Congress, which is part of the ruling alliance in Tamil Nadu, would continue discussions on the project. “The Congress is an ally in the Tamil Nadu government and we will certainly hold discussions. This project will benefit both states. We must move forward patiently, keeping the interests of the people of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in mind,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also said the Congress, which is part of the ruling alliance in Tamil Nadu, would continue discussions on the project. “The Congress is an ally in the Tamil Nadu government and we will certainly hold discussions. This project will benefit both states. We must move forward patiently, keeping the interests of the people of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in mind,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining the proposal, Shivakumar said the balancing reservoir would help Karnataka regulate water releases while ensuring Tamil Nadu continued to receive its allocated share of 177 TMC during periods of distress. He said it would also enable water to be released when required for districts including Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Tumakuru. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining the proposal, Shivakumar said the balancing reservoir would help Karnataka regulate water releases while ensuring Tamil Nadu continued to receive its allocated share of 177 TMC during periods of distress. He said it would also enable water to be released when required for districts including Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Tumakuru. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The advantage of constructing a balancing reservoir is that it will help us guarantee Tamil Nadu’s share of 177 TMC of water even during times of crisis. Water for districts such as Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Tumakuru could be released when required. The project will benefit both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The advantage of constructing a balancing reservoir is that it will help us guarantee Tamil Nadu’s share of 177 TMC of water even during times of crisis. Water for districts such as Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Tumakuru could be released when required. The project will benefit both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Calling the proposal important beyond Karnataka, Shivakumar said Mekedatu would serve the interests of southern India because Karnataka remained committed to releasing 177 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu as directed by the Supreme Court.

“Mekedatu is not just close to my heart, it is important for all of South India. In fact, the project will benefit Tamil Nadu as much as, if not more than, Karnataka because we remain committed to releasing 177 TMC of water as directed by the Supreme Court,” he said.

Shivakumar said Karnataka was duty bound to protect the interests of Tamil Nadu’s farmers while also meeting Bengaluru’s growing drinking water needs. He reiterated that the reservoir would not divert additional water for irrigation beyond what was permitted.

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“We have to protect Tamil Nadu farmers. Mekedatu is a balancing reservoir. Not a single TMC of water or even a bucket of water can be diverted for irrigation beyond what is permitted. The project is primarily intended for drinking water purposes. Bengaluru’s population is growing rapidly, and the city requires additional water resources. We cannot bring water from the Krishna river basin; Cauvery remains our primary source,” he said.

He said Karnataka had consistently complied with court directed water releases and remained committed to releasing Tamil Nadu’s allocated share. Referring to the legal process, Shivakumar said the Supreme Court had heard Tamil Nadu’s arguments, rejected review petitions and referred the matter to the Central Water Commission for technical evaluation. He added that the project would be built within Karnataka, require no financial assistance from Tamil Nadu, generate around 400 MW of electricity and strengthen long term drinking water security.

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Accusing some political parties in Tamil Nadu of raising objections for electoral reasons, Shivakumar questioned what remained unresolved after the Supreme Court’s judgment.

“For their political survival, some people continue to raise this issue. After a judgment by a three judge Bench of the Supreme Court, what more remains to be discussed? Have we not already agreed to release 177 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu? MPs from the Congress, BJP and JD(S) will continue to fight for Karnataka’s interests on this issue,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Dev ...Read More Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics. Read Less

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