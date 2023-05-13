Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Karnataka 2023 election result LIVE: Malavalli, Maddur, Melukote, Mandya, Shrirangapattana, Nagamangala, Krishnarajpete
Updated on May 13, 2023 01:08 PM IST

Find latest vote counting trends from Malavalli, Maddur, Melukote, Mandya, Shrirangapattana, Nagamangala, Krishnarajanagara and Krishnarajpete for 2023

Vote counting of Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByTuhin Das Mahapatra

Karnataka election 2023 results: 73% of over 52 million Karnataka voters casted their vote in the recently conducted polls on May 10, 2023. Mandya area constituencies are Malavalli, Maddur, Melukote, Mandya, Shrirangapattana, Nagamangala, Krishnarajpete, and Krishnarajanagara

Dr. K. Annadani from JD(S) won the Malavalli constituency in the 2018 elections, and received a total of 103,038 votes. The winner of Maddur constituency in the 2018 Karnataka elections was D.C. Thammanna from JD(S), who received a total of 109,239 votes. C.S. Puttaraju from JD(S) emerged as the winner of the Melukote constituency in the 2018 Karnataka elections, having a total of 96,003 votes. M Srinivas from JD(S) emerged as the winner of the Mandya constituency with a total of 69,421 votes. JD(S) Ravindra Srikantaiah won the Shrirangapattana constituency with a total of 101,307 votes. Suresh Gowdaa from JD(S) emerged victorious in the Nagamangala constituency of Karnataka in the 2018 elections, having received a total of 112,396 votes. The winner of the Krishnarajpet constituency in the 2018 Karnataka elections was Narayanagowda from JD(S), who secured a total of 88,016 votes. Sa. Ra. Mahesh from JD(S) won the Krishnarajanagara constituency in the 2018 Karnataka elections, he secured a total of 85,011 votes.

Vote counting of Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards.

SeatsCandidatesPartyLeading Margin
MalavalliP.M.NarendraswamyINC3992
MaddurUDAYA.K.MINC17937
MelukoteDHARSHAN PUTTANNAIAHSarvodaya Karnataka Paksha2358
MandyaB.R. RAMACHANDRAJanata Dal (Secular)7719
ShrirangapattanaA.B. RAMESHA BANDISIDDEGOWDAINC8658
NagamangalaN. CHALUVARAYASWAMYINC3181
KrishnarajpeteH.T.MANJUJanata Dal (Secular)11574
KrishnarajanagaraRAVISHANKAR.D.INC8349

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 01:08 PM

    Chhattisgarh CM mocked BJP

    " 'Congress-Mukt Bharat' was their slogan, but now the BJP has been wiped out from entire South India," said Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 09:01 AM

    HD Kumaraswamy is hoping for a ‘good development’

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 08:06 AM

    Mandya area results LIVE: Counting begins

    Counting begins for all Mandya area constituencies

  • Fri, 12 May 2023 10:58 PM

    Mandya Election Result: Counting on May 13

    Mandya area constitutes 8 Vidhan Sabha constituencies namely -Malavalli, Maddur, Melukote, Mandya, Shrirangapattana, Nagamangala, Krishnarajpete, and Krishnarajanagara . Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

