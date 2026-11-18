Karnataka food safety officials have seized 1,240 kg of edible oil from a food business establishment in Dakshina Kannada district following alleged misbranding and labelling violations, officials said on Wednesday. Food safety officials seized 1,240 kg of groundnut and coconut oil from a Dakshina Kannada firm on November 17. (Unsplash/Representative image)

State Food Safety officials made the seizure on November 17 from Bolas Agro Private Limited in Baikampady Industrial Area of the district, an official statement said.

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According to the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, the seized stock comprised 11 boxes of groundnut oil (10 kg per box), 30 cans of groundnut oil (35 litres per can) and 4 boxes of coconut oil (20 kg per box).

"This groundnut oil was procured from Challakere, Chitradurga district, where raw groundnut oil was brought and repackaged as cold pressed groundnut oil which constitutes misbranding/misleading," it added.