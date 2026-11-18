Karnataka seizes 1,240 kg of edible oil in Dakshina Kannada over misbranding, labelling violations
Food safety officials seized 1,240 kg of edible oil from Bolas Agro in Dakshina Kannada, citing misbranding of raw groundnut oil sold as cold pressed.
Published on: Nov 18, 2026, 12:27:03 IST
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Karnataka food safety officials have seized 1,240 kg of edible oil from a food business establishment in Dakshina Kannada district following alleged misbranding and labelling violations, officials said on Wednesday.
State Food Safety officials made the seizure on November 17 from Bolas Agro Private Limited in Baikampady Industrial Area of the district, an official statement said.
According to the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, the seized stock comprised 11 boxes of groundnut oil (10 kg per box), 30 cans of groundnut oil (35 litres per can) and 4 boxes of coconut oil (20 kg per box).
"This groundnut oil was procured from Challakere, Chitradurga district, where raw groundnut oil was brought and repackaged as cold pressed groundnut oil which constitutes misbranding/misleading," it added.
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Home/India News/Karnataka Seizes 1,240 Kg Of Edible Oil In Dakshina Kannada Over Misbranding, Labelling Violations