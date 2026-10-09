Expired products, unhygienic conditions: Karnataka FDA uncovers violations at several ice cream units

Expired food products were seized from two ice cream manufacturing units in Bengaluru, while inspections at facilities in Raichur and Mysuru uncovered unhygienic conditions and labelling violations, during a statewide food safety drive that covered 45 units, the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday. Both Bengaluru ice cream establishments will face further legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the rules and regulations framed under it. (Representative)

The FDA collected 70 samples of ice cream, milk, milk powder, flavouring substances, sugar, food additives and other raw materials for laboratory testing. The department said the tests would assess whether the products met prescribed food safety standards.

“During the special inspection drive, a total of 70 food samples were collected from various ice cream manufacturing units, including ice cream, milk, milk powder, flavouring substances, sugar, various food additives and other raw materials. The samples have been sent to the concerned Government Food Laboratories for analysis to assess their quality and compliance with the prescribed food safety standards,” the department said in a statement.

What the FDA found At Savara Ice Cream Cafe on the third block of Jayanagar, inspectors seized expired Britannia Marigold biscuits, Nandini Samrudhi milk, alkalised tea and coffee mixes, and desiccated coconut powder.

A second Bengaluru establishment, M N Enterprises in Bilekahalli, off Bannerghatta Road, was found storing expired plain caramel, Nestlé Milkmaid and Milky Mist khoa. Inspectors seized the products and recorded deficiencies in labelling.

“Expired food products, including plain caramel, Nestlé Milkmaid and Milky Mist khoa, were seized from the said ice cream manufacturing unit. In addition, deficiencies relating to labelling requirements were also observed,” the department said.

Both Bengaluru establishments will face further legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the rules and regulations framed under it, the department said.

In Raichur, inspectors found unhygienic conditions at the Gemini Ice Cream Manufacturing Unit and issued a notice to the establishment. At the John Candy Ice Cream Manufacturing Unit in Mysuru, officials seized ice cream products worth ₹20,000 after finding labelling deficiencies.

“During the inspection of the said ice cream manufacturing unit, deficiencies relating to labelling requirements were observed. Accordingly, ice cream products valued at ₹20,000 were seized,” the department said of the Mysuru inspection.

The drive The drive, conducted on the directions of Health and Family Welfare Minister U T Khader, is part of the department’s enforcement action against food safety violations. Earlier raids in Bengaluru have targeted food storage and supply facilities, where officials seized expired and improperly labelled products and investigated alleged attempts to relabel expired food for resale.

The FDA said inspections of ice cream manufacturing units would continue across Karnataka, with legal action against establishments found violating food safety requirements.

“In the interest of public health, such special inspection drives at ice cream manufacturing units will continue across the State. Appropriate legal action will be taken against those found violating the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the Rules/Regulations made thereunder,” the statement said.