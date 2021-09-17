Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka woman moves police to get back child she sold earlier for 5,000

The woman told Karnataka Police that a nurse in the district hospital had convinced her to sell her child for ₹5,000.
By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:18 AM IST
In her statement to Karnataka Police, the woman said she delivered the baby in the district hospital on August 19.

A woman in north Karnataka’s Vijayapura district has lodged a complaint with childline and subsequently with police, asking them to return her child whom she had sold after delivery to a nurse in a hospital earlier this year.

In the complaint registered with police, the woman - Renuka Kambale - claimed that a nurse in the district hospital had convinced her to sell her child for 5,000 and on August 26, she had sold the baby. In her statement to police, the woman said she delivered the baby in the district hospital on August 19.

During that time, Renuka told Kasturi, a nurse, about financial problems at her home and Kasturi told her that if she is unable to take care of the baby, there are people ready to buy the child. On August 26, Renuka handed over her baby to Kasturi’s husband Manjunath and received a payment of 5,000.

A few days later, repenting of the decision, Renuka returned to the district hospital and asked the nurse to return her child.

When Kasturi avoided, there was an altercation between them. Later, she filed a complaint with the childline and then police. Police said initially, she didn’t talk about the sales but later during the interrogation, she opened up.

Subsequently, police registered a case against Kasturi, Manjunath, and another man. All three are under police custody. According to police, so far they haven’t been able to track the baby.

Childline is an emergency phone service for children in need of aid and assistance.

