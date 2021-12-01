Karnataka: 13 students of govt hostel, 7 of medical college test Covid +ve

Thirteen students of a government-run residential hostel in Hassan and seven medical college students in Chamarajanagar tested Covid positive on Tuesday, according to the Karnataka health department.

Following the detection of positive cases, the Morarji Desai hostel of Guramaranahalli village in Channarayapatna taluk of Hassan and Chamarajanagar Medical Sciences Institute have been sealed off by the authorities.

All infected students of the hostel have been shifted to a Covid care centre. All are asymptomatic and recovering well, according to the health department. It has been decided to conduct tests on the primary contacts of the infected students.

“The infections were found in the routine RT-PCR tests conducted by the health department for every 15 days. The hostel students infected with Covid-19 are studying in classes 6 to 10. All of them have been isolated and are being treated,” said a statement from the health department.

Senior health and revenue departments’ officials rushed to the school and shifted them to the Covid care centre. More than 115 students, who are said to be primary contacts of the infected, were also sent to quarantine centres. The school was later sealed and sanitised.

Covid-19 tests were also conducted on 325 students of the Chamarajanagar Medical Sciences Institute in which seven tested positive. About 500 primary contacts of the students and staff were tested and their results came negative. The tests were conducted on another 150 students and their test results are awaited.

College dean Dr Sajeev Reddy had tested positive last week and is in home isolation. About 500 primary contacts of the students and staff were also tested and their reports are negative. Following this, the district administration has stepped up screening along the Kerala and Tamil Nadu borders and people without RT-PCR negative reports are not being allowed to enter the state.

Karnataka government in an advisory following recent Covid-19 clusters said that all social and cultural events, conferences, seminars, academic events, etc. in educational institutions may be postponed for two months.

The official statement issued by the Karnataka government said: “All students in medical and paramedical and other such educational institutions should be screened daily for symptoms of Covid-19. And the symptomatic should be tested and treated as per the guidelines already issued.”