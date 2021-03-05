'Will enthuse party cadres': Karti Chidambaram again wants Priyanka Gandhi to contest Kanyakumari bypoll

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram has filed an application before the party's state election committee, requesting that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should be named as candidate for the by-polls to Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency.

When asked about this, he told Hindustan Times that the move will enthuse party cadre in Tamil Nadu, which is heading for assembly election next month.

The Kanyakumar Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after siting Congress MP Vasanthamumar died of the coronacvirus disease (Covid-19) last year. The by-elecion to Kanyakumari will be held on april 6, along with Malappuram in Kerala, the Election Commission said on February 26 while announcing the schedule to assembly polls in four states in union territory of Puducherry.

This is the second time that Chidambaram, the Congress MP from Sivaganga, has made this demand. In November last year, he tweeted to say that Congress needs a 'bold move' and demanded that Vadra should contest the Kanyakumari bypoll.

"We need a bold move. Something which will fire up the imagination of the @INCIndia worker. @priyankagandhi must contest the Kanyaumari Parliamentary seat election which is likely to be announced shortly. @INCTamilNadu It will be an overwhelming victory for her/party/alliance," Chidambaram said on Twitter.

The assembly election in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6, the Election Commission announced on February 26. The Congress has formed an alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to fight polls for 234 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has tied up with the ruling All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and is aiming to come back to power.

In 2016, the AIADMK won 134 seats.