Search
Fri, Oct 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Karur stampede: Madras HC rejects petition for CBI probe

ByAyesha Arvind
Updated on: Oct 03, 2025 02:45 pm IST

The bench also dismissed a petition that had sought directions to the state police to prohibit or restrict any further rally by actor turned politician Vijay and his political party TVK

The Madras High Court on Friday rejected a batch of petitions that had sought a court-monitored probe, or a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Karur stampede during a Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) rally that killed at least 39 people last Saturday.

Footwear and other belongings of people lie on a road in the aftermath of stampede. (PTI photo)
Footwear and other belongings of people lie on a road in the aftermath of stampede. (PTI photo)

Justices M Dhandapani and Justice M Jothiraman of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court also dismissed a petition that had sought directions to the state police to prohibit or restrict any further rally by actor turned politician Vijay and his political party TVK.

The bench noted that the ongoing investigation by a state constituted enquiry commission in its nascent stage and it did not see it fit to interfere at the present stage.

The court also disposed of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a TVK member that demanded standard operating procedures (SOPs), noting that the principal bench had already directed the government to frame them. The judges gave the petitioners liberty to file impleading petitions before the principal bench.

Also Read:First arrest made in Karur stampede case, TVK district secretary Mathiazhagan held

It recorded the state government’s submission that it will not grant any permissions for political rallies in non-designated places until it frames SOPs for such events. The SOPs, additional advocate general J Ravindran told the Court, were already being finalised by the government.

The same bench meanwhile, issued a notice to the state government on a plea that sought higher compensation for victims of the stampede and directed it to file a response.

On September 27, a political rally organised by TVK witnessed massive crowds resulting in a stampede which led to the deaths of 40 people including women and children.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Karur stampede: Madras HC rejects petition for CBI probe
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On