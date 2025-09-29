First arrest made in Karur stampede case, TVK district secretary Mathiazhagan held: Report

Actor-politician Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's district secretary Mathiazhagan was arrested on Sunday in connection with the Karur stampede case, claim several reports. Karur: Footwear and other belongings of people lie on a road in the aftermath of stampede during a rally of actor and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, in Karur district, Tamil Nadu(PTI)

This arrest comes amid the probe launched into the incident, which killed 41 and injured 60.

As per a report by NDTV, Mathiyazhagan was arrested on charges of murder, culpable homicide and endangering public safety.

Based on a report by India Today, the district secretary has been named as the prime accused in the FIR registered after the incident.

On Saturday, a political rally organised by TVK took a turn for the worse due to a massive crowd surge. The overcrowding triggered a stampede, which has killed over 40, including women and children.

As per a report by the Indian Express Tamil, the district secretary was reportedly absconding after the stampede. Local media adds that the TVK leader was arrested on the outskirts of Karur.

FIR pins blame on Vijay, TVK

The FIR, which was accessed on Monday, names three TVK key functionaries in the case - Karur North district secretary Mathiazhagan, state general secretary Bussy Anand, and deputy general secretary Nirmal Kumar.

Charges against them include those under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 125 (endangering life of others), and 223 (disobedience to order), of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Preventing of Damage and Loss) Act 1992, a police official told news agency PTI.

As per the FIR filed in the case, officials have pinned the blame of the incident on the party and actor-politician Vijay.

Speaking to PTI, officials stated that the crowd surged in number as Vijay continued to delay his appearance during the Karur rally.

Many in the crowd had climbed over steel sheds and trees to get a better view of the actor. However, when these collapsed, they fell on those below, resulting in the stampede, said the FIR.