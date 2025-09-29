Vijay stayed inside vehicle for long at Karur rally, crowd grew restless: What FIR on stampede says

Actor-politician Vijay remained inside his campaign vehicle at Velusamypuram, the venue of his September 27 rally in Karur, for an extended period, leading to restlessness among the crowd that had gathered, according to an FIR into the incident in which at least 41 people died and 60 were injured, news agency PTI has reported. TVK president Vijay during the September 27 rally in Karur where a stampede killed 41 people. (Photo: X/@TVKHQITWingOffl)

The police have not booked any case against the actor, but registered an FIR against three key functionaries of his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), it added.

Videos shared by the TVK social media handles from that day showed large crowds as Vijay kept emerging onto the roof of his campaign truck during the Karur event to greet the crowds.