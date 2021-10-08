LIVE updates: 28 civilians killed in Kashmir this year
News updates from Kashmir: Three persons were killed by terrorists in three separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. The Resistance Force (TRF), an outfit affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for two of the attacks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 08 Oct 2021 09:56 AM
PDP to address press conference at 11am
Mehbooba Mufti's PDP will hold a press conference at 11 am. It will likely to address the current situation in the conference.
-
Fri, 08 Oct 2021 09:50 AM
Perpetrators of civilian killings will be punished: J-K Lieutenant Governor
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said the perpetrators of civilian killings in Kashmir will be punished and every drop of innocent blood will be avenged. In a statement on Thursday, he added the administration and the whole country stand in solidarity with the families of the victims. Read More
-
Fri, 08 Oct 2021 09:40 AM
Amit Shah firm on Valley violence, sends experts to neutralise terrorists
With Union home minister Amit Shah giving firm and unequivocal directions to counter the killings of innocents and minorities in Kashmir, Centre has sent its top counter-terror experts to the Valley to aid the local police neutralise the Pakistan backed local module involved in terror attacks in Srinagar. Read More
-
Fri, 08 Oct 2021 09:38 AM
28 civilians killed in Kashmir this year: J&K Police
Twenty-eight civilians have been killed in Kashmir this year, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have said amid a series of targeted attacks this week. Seven civilians have been killed in Kashmir since Tuesday and triggered panic in the region. “Out of 28, five persons belong to local Hindu/Sikh community and 2 non-local Hindu labourers,” said inspector general (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar in a statement. Read More