Kashmir police inspector on way home after evening prayers shot dead

SRINAGAR: A Jammu and Kashmir police officer was killed in a suspected militant attack on the outskirts of Srinagar.

The officer, Inspector Parvaiz Ahmad Dar, worked with the criminal investigation department (CID) wing of the police. He was shot near his house in Nowgam when he was returning home after offering evening prayers.

He was taken to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital in the old city but died before reaching the hospital.

“A CID police inspector was brought dead to the hospital. He had multiple bullet wounds in his abdomen,” said SHMS medical superintendent Dr Kanwarjit Singh.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the brutal killing. “His supreme sacrifice won’t go in vain, terrorists will be punished for the act,” he said.

This is the second attack on policemen in the city in six days.

On June 17, a cop was killed in a suspected militant attack in old city Srinagar on Thursday. Javaid Ahmad was shot dead by suspected militants near his home at Saidapora in Srinagar.

Javaid had been working as a personal security officer of a retired judge for the last three years. He was on leave and unarmed when he was attacked, the police had said.

On June 12, two policemen and as many civilians were killed and at least three others injured when militants opened fire targeting security forces in Sopore. The attack had happened on a Sopore police station team which was on Covid-19 duty. J&K director general of police Dilbag Singh blamed the Sopore attack on the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

