Home / India News / Off-duty Kashmir cop shot dead near his house, 3rd cop to be killed in a week
Thursday’s attack that led to the death of a policeman is the second attack on J&K police personnel in a week. (HT Photo/Waseem Andrabi)
Thursday’s attack that led to the death of a policeman is the second attack on J&K police personnel in a week. (HT Photo/Waseem Andrabi)
india news

Off-duty Kashmir cop shot dead near his house, 3rd cop to be killed in a week

The Jammu and Kashmir policeman killed outside his house on Thursday was on the protective detail of a judicial officer and was returning home when the attack happened.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 12:05 AM IST

Srinagar: An off-duty Jammu and Kashmir policeman was shot dead near his house in the old city of Srinagar on Thursday, police said.

Javaid Ahmad was shot at by suspected militants near his home at Saidapora in Srinagar. He sustained a gunshot injury in his neck and was rushed to Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura.

“There was firing on the policeman and he was taken to SKIMS but he has succumbed to his injuries,” an official manning police control room Srinagar said.

Local reports said that the cop was on the protective detail of a judicial officer and was returning home when the attack happened.

On Saturday, two policemen and as many civilians were killed and at least three others injured when suspected Lashkar operatives opened fire to target security forces in Sopore town of Baramulla district.

The attack, which targeted a Sopore police station team on Covid-19 duty, was carried out by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), according to J&K director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.