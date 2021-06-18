Off-duty Kashmir cop shot dead near his house, 3rd cop to be killed in a week

Srinagar: An off-duty Jammu and Kashmir policeman was shot dead near his house in the old city of Srinagar on Thursday, police said.

Javaid Ahmad was shot at by suspected militants near his home at Saidapora in Srinagar. He sustained a gunshot injury in his neck and was rushed to Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura.

“There was firing on the policeman and he was taken to SKIMS but he has succumbed to his injuries,” an official manning police control room Srinagar said.

Local reports said that the cop was on the protective detail of a judicial officer and was returning home when the attack happened.

On Saturday, two policemen and as many civilians were killed and at least three others injured when suspected Lashkar operatives opened fire to target security forces in Sopore town of Baramulla district.

The attack, which targeted a Sopore police station team on Covid-19 duty, was carried out by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), according to J&K director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh.