Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti.(PTI File Photo)
india news

Kashmir under worst siege since August 2019, says Mehbooba Mufti

  • Mehbooba Mufti accused the government of using Central agencies to hound political leaders, businessmen, and journalists to choke dissent.
By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:23 PM IST

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that Kashmir has been under the worst form of siege since August 2019.

The former chief minister also expressed solidarity with the protesting farmers on Delhi’s borders who are seeking the repeal of three contentious farm laws.

"Concertina wires & trenches around farmer protests have shocked everyone but the sight is far too familiar for us Kashmiris. Kashmir has been under the worst form of siege since August 2019. The scale of suppression here is unimaginable," said Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that had given Jammu and Kashmir special status. The Centre also downgraded J-K's status by bifurcating it into two union territories.

Mufti said that political leaders, journalists and businessmen are being hounded to choke dissent.

"The m,aze of wires, nails & trenches is combined with draconian laws, illegal detentions & massive troop deployment. Central agencies hound political leaders & businessmen, FIRs & UAPA against journalists are methods adopted to choke dissent."

Mehbooba Mufti said that she could understand the pain and humiliation of the farmers.

"We understand the pain & humiliation inflicted on our farmers & stand in solidarity with them. GOI cannot & mustn’t be allowed to ram bills against the consent of people & ruthlessly run roughshod over those who oppose & protest."

Close
