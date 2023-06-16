Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kathmandu mayor Balen Shah who put Greater Nepal map opposes Adipurush | Explained

Kathmandu mayor Balen Shah who put Greater Nepal map opposes Adipurush | Explained

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Jun 16, 2023 04:01 PM IST

A few days ago, Kathmandu mayor Balen Shah installed Greater Nepal map in his office to counter India's Akhand Bharat mural in the new Parliament building.

Kathmandu Metropolitan City mayor Balen Shah has threatened a ban on Indian Bollywood films in Nepal's capital Kathmandu as he took offence over Prabhas-starrer Adipurush for a now-deleted dialogue of the movie that Janaki (Sita) is India's daughter. Giving a three-day deadline, the mayor tweeted that Sita is Nepal's daughter and not India's. The dialogue was reportedly edited and Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush got a go-ahead by Nepal's Censor board but the morning shows were cancelled in the neighbouring country owing to law and order concerns.

Kathmandu mayor Balen Shah said Sita is not India's daughter ahead of the release of Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Adipurush.

The row over Adipursh's dialogue comes close on the heels of Nepali politicians criticising the Akhand Bharat mural in the new Parliament building of India as the mural showed Lord Buddha's birthplace Lumbini which is in Nepal. Foreign minister S Jaishankar said it was not a political map but a cultural one showing the extent of the Ashokan empire and a friendly country like Nepal would understand it, unlike Pakistan.

Kathmandu mayor in 'Greater Nepal' row

Balen Shah was at the centre of the row that was triggered in Nepal over Parliament's Akhand Bharat mural as he installed a Greater Nepal map in his office in an offensive to the Akhand Bharat mural. The Greater Nepal map is not an official map but Kathmandu Post reported that the mayor ordered his aide to put the map in his office to spread a positive vibe of nationalism, to remember the proud history of Nepal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Poulomi Ghosh

Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

Topics
adipurush
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP