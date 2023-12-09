Kaun banega CM in 3 states is like Kaun banega crorepati: Bhupesh Baghel on delay

Chhattisgarh caretaker chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said the question as to who will become the chief ministers in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh after the BJP won the election has become as suspenseful as that of 'Kaun banega crorepati'. Kaun banega crorepati is a reality game show anchored by Amitabh Bachchan.

The results of the election in four states Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana were declared on December 3. BJP won the three states in the Hindi heartland while the Congress won in Telangana. Revanth Reddy took the oath as the chief minister of Telangana on December 7. His cabinet is also ready with the ministers having got their portfolios. The BJP has not announced the names of the CMs in the three states as hectic parleys are going on.

Observers have been appointed in three states to start the process of selecting the leaders of the legislative party. Union minister Rajnath Singh, party general secretary Vinod Tadwe, senior Rajya Sabha MP Saroj Pande are Rajasthan observers. Madhya Pradesh is with Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Asha Lakra and Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman. The Chhattisgarh team includes Arjun Munda, Sarbanand Sonowal and party general secretary Dushyany Gautam.

With several names doing the rounds including that of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje as one of the probables, Rajasthan's developments are being most watched as Vasundhara's son Dushyant Singh, an MP, has been accused of taking BJP MLAs to a resort.

Rajasthan without presently having a CM witnessed the daylight murder of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. Rajasthan caretaker CM Ashok Gehlot said he had to sign the 'no objection' to an NIA probe into the case as there is no CM. "There is no discipline in this party. If we had done the same, I don't know what allegations they would have levelled against us and misled people. They polarized the polls... We will cooperate with the new government," Gehlot said.

The delay in naming the CMs in the three states triggered a war of words between the BJP and the Congress. Union minister Anurag Thakur said the names will be disclosed on Monday. "We will fulfil Ashok Gehlotji's wish on Monday. Rajasthan has witnessed corruption, nepotism and inner clashes during his five-year rule. He should sit peacefully now," Thakur said.

