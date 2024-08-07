Kavach system on Mumbai-Delhi-Kolkata route to be operational by 2025: Vaishnaw

New Delhi: The railways will start installing the Automatic Train Protection (ATP) or the Kavach system on the Mumbai-Chennai and Chennai-Kolkata routes from October this year and aim to complete it in the coming three years, Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday. Union railway minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw (File Photo)

The work of installing Kavach on Delhi-Kolkata and Delhi-Mumbai railway lines will be completed by March 2025, he said. Travel for passengers is aimed at becoming safer by installing anti-collision technology on the Golden Quadrilateral, he added.

“Kavach on the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah routes, which is around 3,000 kilometers, will be completed within this financial year”, Vaishnaw said. “

It should be noted that the maximum passenger traffic is on the trains that operate on the golden quadrilateral.

He added that the tender process for installing Kavach on the two new railway routes Chennai-Kolkata and Chennai-Mumbai Railway (9,000 km) has been invited, and the work of installing it will start by October.

“Kavach will be installed in these new routes in the next three years,” he said.

“It has been decided to install Kavach on 10,000 locomotives. 8,000 railway stations across the country will be surveyed through LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging, a remote sensing method that uses light in the form of a pulsed laser to measure ranges to the Earth) and drones. After this, the work of setting up Kavach data centers at all the stations will begin simultaneously by February next year,” the minister added.

Vaishnaw, however, made it clear that the Kavach technology will only help to stop accidents when two trains erroneously operate on the same track and are to collide either from the front or the rear end.

KAVACH 4.0, the latest version of the system, has additional features like ‘temporary speed restrictions’, improved braking curves and location precision, and station-to-station Kavach communication for improved reliability, the rail minister said.

He added that this latest version of Kavach was approved by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), the standard-setting organisation of railways, on July 17.

“With the finalisation of Kavach 4.0, the vast diversity of Indian Railways is incorporated in design. With this major milestone achieved in a short period, railways will now start installing Kavach in mission mode across the country,” Vaishnaw said.