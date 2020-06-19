‘Ranneeti, not Rajneeti’, KCR hands out mantra for a united strategy to counter China

india

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 23:38 IST

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday advised that India should not take any hasty decisions with regard to border confrontation with China, while, at the same time, It should also not compromise on the national interests. KCR made the remarks during the all party meet called to discuss the Chinese act of aggression in Galwan Valley which resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers on Monday night.

“We need to adopt short-term and long-term strategies to counter China. In this regard, we all stand by the Central government,” KCR said, while leaders from other political parties made a range of suggestions including an economic blockade to counter Beijing .

KCR laid emphasis on laying a careful strategy and said the need of the hour was not Raj Neeti (politicking) but Ran Neeti (war strategy). He added that China was not able to tolerate India’s growth as a stable democracy and an economic superpower. “In order to overcome its internal crisis, China is trying to create a war-like situation on the borders to divert their people’s attention,” he opined.

KCR, however, opposed the suggestion for stopping all imports from China. “It will be a hasty decision. First, let us start indigenously producing the goods that we are importing from China and make them affordable. Then we can think of banning imports,” he advised.

He also used the platform to announce an ex gratia relief of Rs 5 crore to the family of Colonel Santosh Babu, the commander of 16 Bihar regiment, who was killed in a clash with Chinese troops at Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh. In addition, the Telangana CM also announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia relief to each of the families of 19 soldiers who died in the clash along with Santosh.

KCR said the state government was announcing the ex gratia in honour of the bravery shown by Col Santosh Babu while fighting the Chinese troops. “The state government will also provide a residential plot to his family and Group-1 job to the officer’s wife Santoshi,” he said.

KCR said he would soon visit the family members of Col Santosh Babu and present the cheque personally on behalf of the state government.

With regard to the financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the other 19 soldiers, he said the amount would be handed over to the bereaved families through the Union defence ministry.

The chief minister said the state government would extend complete support to the family of Colonel Santosh Babu in future. He also said that the entire nation should stand united and extend support to the families of the soldiers who were guarding the borders.

“We must display the symbol of unity and send a strong signal that the nation is with the brave soldiers and their families. Our actions will instill confidence among the armed forces personnel and their families,” he said.

The chief minister said while the Central government will provide necessary support to the families of the martyrs, the states, too, should take responsibility.

He emphasised the need for the States to provide monetary and other kind of support to the bereaved families by reducing their expenditures even during the Covid-19 crisis.