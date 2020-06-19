‘India is one’: Amit Shah spells out the message from all party meet on Galwan Valley clash

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 22:56 IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday stated that India unites when it comes to matters of national security while referring to the sentiment of the all party meeting held on Friday evening to discuss Chinese aggression in Galwan Valley. Shah added that the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent out an unequivocal message that all parties have full faith in the valour of India’s armed forces and their ability to defend India’s sovereignty.

“Attended all-party meet chaired by PM Modi. Meeting had an unequivocal message — India is one when it comes to national security. All parties are proud of our armed forces, their valour and have full faith in them to defend our sovereignty & territorial integrity,” Shah said in a tweet.

He went on to say that the meeting was also a demonstration of Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to take all political stakeholders along on key matters.

“The all-party meeting today was enriched by the views of various esteemed leaders. It was a manifestation of PM Narendra Modi’s commitment to take all political stakeholders along, when it comes to key matters involving India’s strategic interests,” Shah’s follow-up tweet said.

Minutes ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told the meeting that neither anyone entered Indian territory nor were Indian posts taken over during the recent stand-off and following clashes with China along the line of actual control (LAC).

The prime minister was briefing leaders of key political parties on the more than six-weeks-long border standoff with China which has recently led to killing of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley in a bloody clash which has sent the ties between the two neighbouring countries into a downward spiral.

The prime minister also said that the soldiers who perished in the clash taught a lesson to the aggressors for daring to look towards India.

He also added that the army has been given the “freedom” to take necessary steps to defend the nation’s territorial integrity.

The prime minister also assured the leaders that the armed forces are leaving no stone unturned to protect the country. The categorical statement by the prime minister came in the wake of reports that Chinese military has transgressed into the Indian side of the LAC, which is treated as the de-facto border, in several areas of eastern Ladakh including Pangong Tso and Galwan Valley.

A government statement on the meeting added that New Delhi has also clearly conveyed its position to China through diplomatic means. The Prime Minister, according to the statement, told leaders that India today has such capability that no one can even dare to look towards “an inch of our land”.

PM Modi said the entire country is hurt and angry at the Chinese action while underscoring that India wants peace and friendship, but it considered upholding sovereignty to be of “foremost” importance.

The nearly four-hour meeting was attended by top opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray and Sitaram Yechury among others. NDA ally and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, too, attended the meet.

While Sonia Gandhi asked the government to answer if the incident was a result of intelligence failure that failed to pick up the Chinese build up at the LAC and also sought an assurance from centre that status quo ante would be restored at the border, she also pledged her party’s support to the government in dealing with the emergent issues of national interest.

Sharad Pawar, a former defence minister said diplomatic channels should be used to defuse the tension, adding Chinese troops must be “evacuated” from the high ground in the Galwan valley, according to PTI.

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said her party stands firmly behind the Centre in this hour of crisis and advocated blocking Chinese investments in strategically important infrastructure sectors.

Opposition parties like the RJD, AAP and AIMIM reacted angrily over not being invited to the meeting and raised questions over the criteria for the invitation.