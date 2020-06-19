Parties unite behind Centre, offer tactics, strategies: All top quotes here

india

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 20:53 IST

Opposition parties, attending the all party meet called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese Army that led to deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, have expressed their solidarity with the Indian armed forces and also the government of India. They placed their suggestions on how India should respond to Beijing after its ‘belligerent’ act of aggression. While Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar suggested looking at economic options, Shiva Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said India had the strength to look the ‘enemy’ in the eye.

Here are some comments made by leaders of different political parties, which has not been reproduced here in any particular order.

Sonia Gandhi (Congress)-- We in the Indian National Congress and the entire opposition unitedly stand by our defence forces and are prepared to make any sacrifice to ensure they are battle ready. The Entire nation expects that the Government will take all Opposition Parties & the country into confidence and brief us regularly so that we may present to the world a picture of unity and solidarity.

Mamata Banerjee (TMC)-- Don’t let China enter the telecom, railway and aviation sectors. We will face some problems but we won’t allow the Chinese to enter. China is not a democracy. They are a dictatorship. They can do what they feel. We, on the other hand, have to work together. India will win, China will lose. Speak with unity. Think with unity. Work with unity. We are solidly with the Govt. All-party meeting is a good message for the nation. Shows that we are united behind our Jawans- – As reported by ANI

Ram Gopal Yadav (SP) -- Nation is one. ‘Neeyat’ of Pakistan and China is not good. India will not be China’s dumping ground. Impose 300% duty on Chinese goods. – As reported by ANI

Uddhav Thackeray (SS)-- India wants peace but that doesn’t mean we are weak. China’s nature is betrayal. India is ‘Mazboot’ not ‘Majboor’. Our government has the ability to - ‘Aankhien Nikalkar Haath Me de dena’. We are all one. This is the feeling. We are with you, PM. We are with our forces and their families. – As reported by ANI

Pinaki Misra (BJD)--China has repeated history, once again in the cover of darkness in a cowardly move, they attacked our soldiers who went with a message of peace. ‘Sarkar ko jawab dena padega’, strong action will have to be initiated (against China). Whatever that action may be, the BJD will fully support the Government. Shri Naveen Patnaik ji’s appeal to all parties is not to indulge in a blame game at this point. We must be in lockstep with the Government, the entire country needs to talk in one voice. – As reported by ANI

Nitish Kumar (JDU)-- There is nationwide anger against China. There should be no differences among us. We are together. Parties should not show any disunity that can be explored by other nations. China’s stand on India is known. India wanted to give respect to China. But what did China do in 1962. Goods from China flooding Indian markets have major problems. They’re plastic heavy, aren’t eco-friendly & they harm the environment. Electronic waste associated with them is high. Chinese products don’t even last long. It’s our duty to be one and support the Centre. – As reported by ANI

Sharad Pawar (NCP)--During my tenure as the Defence Minister of India, I had visited China and signed a Peace and Tranquillity Agreement with China. The agreement of 1993 was the first peace effort after 1962 Indo-China War. Both the countries have continued to respect the terms of Understanding, barring some incidents on a minor scale as compared to this incident. I shared my views with Hon’ble PM on the basis of my past experience in dealing with border issues and with the information available.

Sitaram Yechuri CPI(M)- CPM expresses its deep condolences at the death of our army officers and soldiers in the recent clash that took place along the Indo-China LAC, at the Galwan valley in Ladakh.

In the talks between our Minister for External Affairs and the Foreign Minister of China, our official statement states: “At the conclusion of the discussion, it was agreed that the overall situation would be handled in a responsible manner, and both sides would sincerely implement the disengagement understanding of 6 June sincerely. Neither side would take any action to escalate matters and instead, ensure peace and tranquility as per bilateral agreements and protocols.” As the Government of India has adopted this stand, the CPI(M) extends its support to this approach. Following this, the Government of India should initiate high level talks, so that steps are taken, including clear demarcation of the LAC, to maintain peace and tranquillity on the border.