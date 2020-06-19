e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China

‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China

PM Modi had convened the all party meeting after a border stand-off with Chinese troops at four locations in eastern Ladakh escalated at one point in Galwan region on Monday night.

india Updated: Jun 19, 2020 22:02 IST
Shishir Gupta
Shishir Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI photo)
         

Chinese troops were neither able to enter the country nor take over any post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told an all party meeting on Friday evening, assuring the country and political parties that the armed forces were capable of action in more than one theatre.

PM Modi had convened the all party meeting after a border stand-off with Chinese troops at four locations in eastern Ladakh escalated at one point in Galwan region on Monday night.

PM Modi, who had started the meeting with rich tributes to the 20 soldiers who laid down their lives at the bloody Galwan face-off, praised them for their courage. Those

“Our 20 jawans were martyred in Ladakh but they taught a lesson to those who dared to cast an evil eye on Bharat Mata,” he said.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in this deadly face-off. But information available with South Block indicates that the soldiers were able to cause heavy losses on their adversaries. According to this information, the Chinese side ended up with about 35 casualties - soldiers who died or were seriously injured. The dead include the People’s Liberation Army’s commanding officer and his second-in-charge.

Also read | Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official

PM Modi kept his thrust sharply on India’s improved military capability, telling political parties - friends and rivals alike - that the armed forces were doing all that they could. Right from deployment, taking action or counter-action.

“We have the capability that no one can cast an eye on an inch of our territory,” the prime minister said, echoing his commitment to the country this week that India wanted peace but had the capacity and the will to strike back if provoked.

India’s armed forces were capable of simultaneously moving into different theatres, he said, a reference to the oft-repeated concern around the military’s capability of fighting a two-front war on its western and northern borders. There has been a lingering concern within India’s strategic community that Pakistan was likely to try to exploit the situation in case a conflict between India and China blows up.

Back in 2017 when he was the army chief and led the army into the Doklam crisis, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat had underlined that China was gradually trying to take over territory and testing India’s threshold and India needed to be prepared for a two-front war.

At the all party meeting on Friday, PM Modi also stressed the vast improvement in border infrastructure and military capacities that had taken place over the last few years. “We have also addressed other requirements of the forces such as fighter planes, modern helicopters, missile defence systems,” he said.

These factors had raised India’s capacity of patrolling along the Line of Actual Control. “Because of the improved patrolling, our vigilance has gone up and the military gets to know what is happening on the borders at the right time,” he said, pointing that our soldiers were able to intercept the Chinese forces who earlier had a free run. “If you keep on intercepting them, it is obvious that tensions will rise,” he said.

tags
top news
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
‘China did not enter our territory, no posts taken’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
‘China did not enter our territory, no posts taken’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
Was there intelligence failure? Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi on border stand-off with China
Was there intelligence failure? Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi on border stand-off with China
‘‘I’ll bat my own way, thanks,’ When Hussey’s plan backfired for Dhoni
‘‘I’ll bat my own way, thanks,’ When Hussey’s plan backfired for Dhoni
Delete 52 mobile apps linked to China, UP Special Task Force orders staffers
Delete 52 mobile apps linked to China, UP Special Task Force orders staffers
India-China clash: IAF Chief visits Ladakh, fighter jets moved to forward bases
India-China clash: IAF Chief visits Ladakh, fighter jets moved to forward bases
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In